Can-Am Spyder F3/RT Vs Ryker: How Do These 3-Wheeled Motorcycles Compare?

Three-wheel motorcycles aren't a new phenomenon. They've been around since the 1980s and gained popularity in the '60s and '70s. From the tiny Honda ATC70 to Harley-Davidson trikes, these three-wheel contraptions gained acceptance. There are different approaches to three-wheel motorcycles as well. There's the sidecar, which is a conventional two-wheel motorcycle with a sidecar attached — like this Yamaha cruiser with a Ford F-100 sidecar. And then, there is Can-Am, whose three-wheel motorcycles look like a cross between a snowmobile and a cruiser.

While the concept of three-wheel motorcycles is interesting, Can-Am is certainly more intriguing and complicated. These bikes require you to turn two front wheels instead of a single one, which necessitates more engineering expertise and complex components. So, why does Can-Am do the reverse trike?

The answer lies in stability. With two wheels in the front, you don't have to worry about balancing the way you would on a motorcycle. This opens up new possibilities for riders who want motorcycling thrills without the worry of tipping over in corners, or veteran riders with bad knees who don't want to be bereft of open-air motorcycling. That's one of the reasons why the Can-Am Spyder, which debuted in 2007, was a runaway success. However, this over-engineered reverse trike was expensive. To counter this, Can-Am introduced the stripped-down Ryker, bringing the Can-Am experience to more affordable levels. So, besides pricing, what's the difference between the Can-Am Spyder F3/RT and the Ryker? Let's dig in.