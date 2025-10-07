Can-Am Spyder F3/RT Vs Ryker: How Do These 3-Wheeled Motorcycles Compare?
Three-wheel motorcycles aren't a new phenomenon. They've been around since the 1980s and gained popularity in the '60s and '70s. From the tiny Honda ATC70 to Harley-Davidson trikes, these three-wheel contraptions gained acceptance. There are different approaches to three-wheel motorcycles as well. There's the sidecar, which is a conventional two-wheel motorcycle with a sidecar attached — like this Yamaha cruiser with a Ford F-100 sidecar. And then, there is Can-Am, whose three-wheel motorcycles look like a cross between a snowmobile and a cruiser.
While the concept of three-wheel motorcycles is interesting, Can-Am is certainly more intriguing and complicated. These bikes require you to turn two front wheels instead of a single one, which necessitates more engineering expertise and complex components. So, why does Can-Am do the reverse trike?
The answer lies in stability. With two wheels in the front, you don't have to worry about balancing the way you would on a motorcycle. This opens up new possibilities for riders who want motorcycling thrills without the worry of tipping over in corners, or veteran riders with bad knees who don't want to be bereft of open-air motorcycling. That's one of the reasons why the Can-Am Spyder, which debuted in 2007, was a runaway success. However, this over-engineered reverse trike was expensive. To counter this, Can-Am introduced the stripped-down Ryker, bringing the Can-Am experience to more affordable levels. So, besides pricing, what's the difference between the Can-Am Spyder F3/RT and the Ryker? Let's dig in.
A difference in focus
While the Can-Am Ryker, Spyder F3, and Spyder RT might look similar, they are built to attract different sets of riders. The entry-level Ryker starts at $9,599. That might seem exorbitant, but, compared to its Spyder siblings, it is a steal. The base-level Ryker is a stripped-down motorcycle, focused on offering a raw, unadulterated ride. It is more of an urban runabout — a fun motorcycle. Can-Am also offers Sport and Rally variants, the latter of which comes with reinforced rims and rally tires so you can blast down a dirt road. In fact, you might end up loving the Can-Am Ryker Rally.
The Spyder F3 is more of a fast cruiser. It gets a larger engine, which shifts the focus from city riding to highway cruising. With the larger motor comes an exponential price hike. You pay $22,299 or more to own one of these. That's more than double the price of the Ryker. For this price, you get a ton of tech, comfort, and safety features. The F3 comes with higher spec variants as well, including the F3 Limited Special Series that starts at $30,699. The Spyder RT goes a step further than the F3 by introducing luxury touring into the mix. It is built for interstate travel in supreme comfort, without compromising the open-air feel of a motorcycle. With prices ranging from $26,799 for the base RT to $33,199 for the top-end RT Sea-To-Sky variant, the RT competes with top-end Harley Davidson trikes.
Different styling and fit
Can-Am trikes look like nothing else on the road. Between themselves, the Ryker, F3, and RT versions also have subtle styling differences. If you were to look at the Can-Am models from the perspective of two-wheel motorcycles, the Ryker is a lightweight, naked streetfighter. The beginner-friendly focus goes beyond the lightweight build in the form of a UFIT tool-less system, which lets you adjust the handlebars, brake pedal, and foot pegs without the use of any tools. The Ryker is like a blank canvas, and Can-Am claims there are 100,000 ways to customize it. Compared to the Spyder models, the Ryker has an upright riding position.
In comparison, the Spyder F3 is the equivalent of a low-riding cruiser and features an aggressive front end The riding position also gives off cruiser vibes with reclined seating. Compared to the F3, the Spyder RT feels like a full-sized tourer. It gets an even larger front hood, a large windscreen, and saddle bags. It comes standard with two seats, and riders describe the riding position as being extremely comfortable and claim that it's like sitting on a throne or on a La-Z Boy, thanks to the plush seats, floorboards, and heated grips.
Different features and performance
This is one of the main differences between the Ryker and the Spyder models. The Ryker comes with two Rotax engine options — a 600cc twin-cylinder engine that delivers an anemic 47 horsepower and a 900cc three-cylinder engine that puts out a decent 77 horsepower. Besides the manageable engines, the Ryker's beginner friendliness stems from both engines being coming with automatic (CVT) transmissions. In comparison, the Spyder F3 and RT both share a Rotax 1330cc powerplant that delivers 115 horsepower. The engine comes with a six-speed semi-automatic transmission. Both the Ryker and the Spyder models get a reverse gear.
Look at the price gap between the Ryker and Spyder, and you'll understand why the former gets such Spartan instrumentation and features. It comes with a basic digital instrument console, offering simple readouts like the speed and fuel level, as well as an odometer and a couple of rider modes. The higher-priced Ryker Sport and Rally come with an upgraded KYB HPG suspension, cruise control, and a MAX Mount that allows you to fit a pillion seat or a cargo box.
The Spyder models, meanwhile, feature a long list of goodies. The important ones are dynamic power steering, stability control, traction control, ABS, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with integrated Apple CarPlay. That touchscreen also doubles as a display for the reverse camera. The more expensive variants feature an optional six-speaker infotainment system, air suspension, an adjustable driver backrest, an adjustable electronic windshield and side wind deflectors, and heated grips and seats.
Which one should you go for?
Can-Am has a three-wheel motorcycle for all lifestyles and riding levels. The Ryker is for the beginner motorcyclist who wants to get the open-air motorcycling experience in a safe, controlled manner. It also appeals to someone looking for an affordable trike that's easy to maintain, or to someone looking for an interesting prospect to cruise around in urban environments. Those craving dirt adventures can opt for the Ryker Rally variant — you can also check out the Can-Am Canyon, which has tons of adventure flavor. The Ryker also functions as a blank canvas, and with close to 100,000 customization options, it can be highly personalized.
In comparison to the Ryker's beginner-friendly focus, the Spyder F3 and RT are sophisticated machines with more bodywork and premium paint jobs. Their powerful motor makes them suitable for interstate travel. The Spyder RT, in particular, is an accomplished tourer, ensuring that you and your partner can travel in the utmost comfort, thanks to plush seats and an electrically adjustable windscreen. The massive storage space is another indicator of the Spyder's focus on long-distance touring.