Electric Can-Am Pulse Is The City Bike Of The Future... Now!

Back in 2023, I reviewed the Zero DSR/X, an electric motorcycle that didn't quite live up to its adventure marketing but made for a fantastic city commuter. I called it the bike of a future better than ours, a motorcycle built for a world less cyberpunk than our own. But that was two years ago. What are electric bikes like now, in 2025?

To find out, I spent some time on Can-Am's Pulse naked motorcycle. It's smaller and lighter than the DSR/X, narrower between the legs, and, crucially, cheaper. It's a better fit for our cities than the Zero, and a better bike for our real-world future — it's just here a little bit early. Unfortunately, that's not entirely a good thing.

Full Disclosure: Can-Am brought me all the way to the far-off land of Greenpoint, Brooklyn for a presentation and demo of the Pulse, followed by a monthlong loan of the bike I'd demoed. The company also loaned me a charger, which I returned with the bike, and paid for rideshares to and from the event and end-of-loan dropoff.