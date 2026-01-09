Can-Am Origin Is An Interesting Electric Motorcycle With Limited Real-World Practicality

As with its Can-Am Pulse sister, the Origin is powered by a Rotax E-Power motor that pumps out a solid 47 horsepower and 53 pound-feet of torque. It's enough to get the 412-pound pulse (and 230-pound rider) from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.3 seconds, according to Can-Am. Keeping my head down with the throttle pinned, I easily — and silently — hit the electronically limited top speed of 80 mph, all while draining the life out of the Origin's 8.9-kWh battery pack that also serves as a structural part of the chassis.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Like all EVs, this thing's torque is instantaneous with a quick twist of the throttle, and it's incredibly easy to get in trouble. That's why Can-Am throws in some drive modes (Normal, Eco, Rain, Sport+, Off-Road and Off-Road+) to calm everything down. Of course, there is a full-kill mode, but be prepared to hold on. It's also got selectable levels of regenerative braking, which can be activated by twisting the throttle forward. It takes a bit of getting used to, since that's a motion you rarely do on a bike, but it's important for getting back as much of that precious battery as possible.

Can-Am says the Origin can travel up to 90 miles in the city and 71 miles in mixed riding, and those numbers are generous. When I fully charged the Origin, it said I had 67 miles of range to play with. That is a brutally low number. Over my testing, I averaged about 10 miles per kWh, so even in a best-case scenario where I ran it all the way to empty, I'd only be able to travel about 89 miles. That's just not good enough.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Perhaps things would be a bit more forgivable if the Origin charged quickly and I was able to take advantage of public chargers, but it doesn't, so I couldn't. The Origin only supports Level 1 and Level 2 charging — no DC fast-charging found here, which means the quickest you could possibly charge from 20% to 80% is about 50 minutes, and that only equates to around 40 miles. Charging from 0% to 100% with a Level 2 plug takes about an hour and a half, and with Level 1? Forget it. You're looking at about 3 hours and 10 minutes for 20%-80% and dead empty to fully charged in over 5 hours.