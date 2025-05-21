The Can-Am Canyon Has Tons Of Adventure Flavor, But It's Not To My Taste

Adventure touring is all the rage right now with every motorcycle brand rushing to out-develop each other in the big tall bike space. So-called ADV bikes are great because the extra suspension travel and large wheels means a reasonably cushy ride on the crumbling roads of our failing infrastructure, and good capability on dirt roads or trails, whether you need it or not. Even if you want the rugged adventure aesthetic and never plan to use it for more than riding to Starbucks, there's probably an adventure machine out there for you. The problem, however, is that adventure bikes are tall and heavy, making them unwieldy for new riders and the vertically lacking.

Can-Am built the adventure-focused Canyon as a way to make the ADV segment a bit more accessible to a wider variety of riders, making the bike more comfortable for young riders, female riders, and people more comfortable with the way a car drives than the way a bike rides. If you've never ridden the dirt road path before and you find a BMW GS or Harley-Davidson Pan America intimidating, the Canyon is waiting for you to discover it. This unflappable machine is far more likely to stay upright in the dirt than anything with two-wheels, it employs a button-shift transmission so you don't have to get used to modulating a clutch, and the brakes on all three wheels are controlled by a single right foot pedal to make the experience even more car-like.

Full Disclosure: Can-Am invited me out to Arizona, fed me and put me up in a nice hotel. I was treated to a beautiful day of riding in the mountains in the Prescott National Forest.