How The 1965 Auto Pact Tied Canada To America's Big Three Production Lines

Canada's relationship with the North American auto industry was largely one-sided before 1965. Truck and car parts were manufactured in the United States and shipped to Canada for assembly and profits from these Canadian branch plants flowed back to the American parent companies. By 1963, Canada had a $580-million trade deficit in automotive products. Something had to change soon.

As early as 1960, the Canadian government had appointed Vincent Bladen — an economist from the University of Toronto — to assess the country's automotive industry. Bladen understood the imbalance, but was wary of full free trade or heightened tariffs. The United States had pivoted to Canada to avoid tariffs elsewhere in the first place, so going head-to-head with the American industrial machine wasn't much of an option.

What emerged in 1965 was a carefully structured compromise between the U.S. and Canada. Signed by Canadian PM Lester Pearson and American President Lyndon Johnson, the Automotive Products Trade Agreement (also known as the Auto Pact) was close to free trade, but with provisions designed to protect Canadian production and employment.

The Auto Pact removed tariffs on cars and parts moving between the two countries with specific caveats. Manufacturers had to meet Canadian content requirements for vehicles sold in Canada, maintain production levels at or above 1964 figures, and make a buy-in investment of $260 million. The agreement applied only to existing manufacturers — not new entrants — which meant it was built around the mighty Big Three automakers from the outset.