New Hyundai Elantra Pushes The Boundaries Of Compact Sedan Design Even Further

The actual profile of the new Elantra is quite similar to the old one, down to the ducktail spoiler on the short trunk and the long overhang and shark nose up front. But that's about all the two sedans have in common with each other. One of the biggest changes is with the greenhouse. The outgoing Elantra had nicely shaped side windows, but the plastic insert in the C-pillar that gave the illusion of longer windows always looked pretty cheap. On the new car, there's an actual triangular quarter window flanked by C- and D-pillars. That's a really expensive and complicated thing to pull off on a car in this class, and it makes the Elantra both look more traditionally sedan-y, and also calls back to the first-gen Grandeur of the 1980s.

Another absolutely wild aspect of the new Elantra are its ultra-boxy fender flares. I can't think of any car this side of an RS Audi that has such prominently wide fenders, and there's a lot of complex elements going on in them. The cutlines are well-resolved, there's subtle accent creases just above the wheel arch, and the faceted surfaces catch the light really nicely. Along with over 2 inches more overall length and a 1.2-inch-increase in width and wheelbase, the Elantra's flares and surfacing lines give it a really strong stance.