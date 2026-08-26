Hyundai Santa Fe Will Offer The Brand's First EREV Powertrain And 600-Mile Range

Today was Hyundai's annual Investor Day in Seoul, South Korea, and the automaker released a veritable onslaught of news. The biggest news affecting its extensive U.S. lineup comes in the form of an all new hybrid powertrain option for the excellent midsize Santa Fe SUV. The boxy Santa Fe is currently offered with a standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a traditional gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain, but the upcoming model will add Hyundai's first extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) powertrain. Hyundai Motor Company's President and CEO José Muñoz said the three-row Santa Fe EREV is projected to achieve a maximum range of 600 miles without requiring a refuel.

The Santa Fe EREV should be introduced in the first half of 2027, likely as a 2028 model, and it will feature a dual-electric motor layout enabling all-wheel-drive. It will be built in the United States, likely at Hyundai's Alabama production facility that already builds the Santa Fe. Hyundai also announced that Genesis will debut a GV70 EREV in early 2027 as well with a maximum range of more than 640 miles, but there are no further details currently available surrounding the GV70 EREV.