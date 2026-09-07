We're Stuck With Sean Duffy As The Secretary Of Transportation Because It Was The Only Job Left For Trump's Buddies

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, has been busy over the last year and a half. He put out a cringe-worthy road trip celebration for America's 250, worked hard to deregulate while also regulating autonomous vehicles, and hunted down immigrants in the trucking industry. Though it's obvious Duffy didn't land the role on merit, he certainly wasn't a first pick either. On a recent episode of The Katie Miller Podcast (hosted by the wife of the White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller), it was revealed Duffy got the role because it was the only one left.

The Secretary of Transportation shared with Miller that he didn't know he wanted to be the head of Transportation. Duffy's wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy quickly chimed in, saying outright, "He [Sean] said he wanted to serve the president in any way and ended up in Transportation because that was all that was left."

While taking that in, Duffy added in a half-done impression of Trump, that the president expressly told him, as if he were selling the role, "If I wasn't the president, I would pick the Department of Transportation over any department. It's the best department. And I'm going to give it to you." Duffy went on to say that the president is a builder and loves aviation, and that Trump is the only president who cares about the infrastructure: "Usually, presidents don't give a damn."

Clearly Duffy didn't spend a lot of time studying American history, as one could immediately argue in favor of President Dwight Eisenhower's Interstate Highway System, or Abraham Lincoln's push for the Transcontinental Railroads — two revolutionary projects that helped move people and product across the country in two different centuries. But, I digress.