Transportation Secretary Threatens To Seize Infrastructure Funding From States That Don't Stop The Protests

Donald Trump is incredibly unpopular, and that isn't just the opinion of this particular left-leaning blogsite; He's underwater in the polls, and Saturday saw about 5,000,000 people gather to protest his cruel, economically damaging policies. In addition to Trump ordering his masked goons to target the cities where some of the biggest protests took place, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has threatened to withhold infrastructure funds from states that don't stop the protests.

On Twitter, Duffy quoted a post from the so-called "Trump War Room" account that shared a screenshot of one of Trump's TruthSocial posts and said, "The @USDOT will NOT fund rogue state actors who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. And to cities that stand by while rioters destroy transportation infrastructure — don't expect a red cent from DOT, either. Follow the law, or forfeit the funding."

Exactly what laws Duffy believes these states are breaking to justify withholding funding isn't clear, although it's possible he was referring to the protesters themselves. That would, of course, make his threat even worse, since he's basically saying states need to violently stop all protests if they want federal transportation funding. It also isn't clear what transportation infrastructure the protests destroyed, since it isn't like anyone bombed a bridge or tore out a road.

Plus, protests took place all across the country, including states such as Alaska, Montana and Wyoming. Does Duffy plan on getting rid of transportation funding altogether? Based on the Trump post he referenced in his tweet, he was most likely just talking about California, Illinois and New York, since Republicans have long hated those states the most.