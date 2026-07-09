Wealthy Transportation Secretary Pushes Glorified Golf Cart Built For Country Clubs And Gated Communities As The Solution To U.S. Affordability Crisis

Class is a funny thing in the U.S. I'm an affluent, out-of-touch coastal elite because I blog about cars on the internet and leased an electric vehicle after seeing it advertised for $159 a month. The fact that I live in Georgia, don't make anywhere close to six figures, and buy groceries at a Kroger with a Carhartt section is completely irrelevant. If you're looking for a real man of the people, you want Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a wealthy former airline lobbyist who's busy pushing a glorified golf cart as a solution to America's affordability crisis, like we all live in gated beach communities or something.

The glorified golf cart in question is the Fiat Topolino, a tiny Low-Speed Vehicle that makes my 500e look like a Chevrolet Suburban in comparison. It starts at $14,985 including destination, can only be legally driven on private property unless you install the not-yet-available street-legal conversion kit, can't go faster than 25 mph, gets up to 46 miles on a full charge, and takes five hours to charge. Have kids? Better pick a favorite, because the Topolino only seats two. In fact, at 99.6 inches long, it's an entire 43 inches shorter than my Fiat. Almost four feet!

But sure, Sean. The Fiat Topolino is really going to help with that whole "affordability crisis" thing. President Trump should be incredibly proud he convinced Stellantis to send us a vehicle that Fiat says on its website is "by definition a vehicle in that it moves and can transport people and goods. But the Topolino wouldn't classify as a car." The Topolino is, however, "perfect for private and gated communities or anywhere short, leisurely cruises are welcome."

In case you're still confused about who the tiny Fiat is for, the page also says the "Topolino is best suited for country clubs, resorts, music and film festivals, yacht clubs, downtown areas and beach towns." You know, those regular, everyday activities that regular Americans in Real America do all the time.