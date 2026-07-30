Trump's Administration Is Keeping $7.9 Billion Of Your Tax Dollars From Improving America's Public Transit

As Americans stare down increasingly higher costs on just about everything from food, to gas and transportation, many are making tough decisions. Some are turning to public transit to cut costs — a part of our transportation infrastructure that seemingly crumbles and suffers the most. According to the New York Times the Trump Administration is holding nearly $8 billion of your tax dollars meant to fix this issue hostage. A deeper dive reveals the reasons cities might not receive funding are even more convoluted.

If an American town or city or region looking to make improvements to transportation infrastructure, chances are it probably can't afford to foot the entire bill. Or, if it did, it either increased taxes or opted to lug around a hefty loan to pay for it. But there was a solution. These municipalities could put in a grant application to the Federal Transportation Agency's Capital Investment Grants to receive funding to help make those transportation improvements happen.

Biden's administration, probably seeing where things were going with Trump taking office, was proactive in updating guidances as to how these municipalities could apply for funding at the end of his term. But President Trump's administration had other plans. Not able to rid itself of the program without permission from Congress, it seemingly has dragged its heels in approving any grants — not approving a single one in the 18 months that Trump has been in office. It also presented new guidances to erase the ones from Biden's term, that made getting a grant for a lot of these projects more difficult, unless they basically "bent a knee."