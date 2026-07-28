The Trump Administration's Latest Crackdown On Fraud In CDL Schools Sure Looks Like Another Way To Go After Immigrants

Statistics say otherwise. The Trump Administration published in its Final Rule from February of this year that 17 fatal trucking accidents, causing 30 deaths in 2025 were likely caused by noncitizen truck drivers, which is less than one percent of fatal crashes caused by truckers each year. I also have no idea where they got those statistics... so do with that what you will.

Yet if the administration really wanted to help prevent deadly roadway accidents with large trucks, it could take a closer look at an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) article from 2025 for ideas on how to really help the industry. The IIHS found in some states more than 20 percent of truck drivers admitted to dozing at the wheel, logging long miles due to either driver shortages or a need for that sweet overtime pay because the job pays so horribly. And those behind the wheel for more than eight hours were found to be twice as likely to crash. It says nothing about driver's ability to read English being a risk driver. As someone who has driven in other countries quite a bit, I have to say; it's not that hard especially if you drive for a living. I don't speak French, Spanish, Dutch, or German, but I drive often in countries that speak those languages and haven't gotten a ticket yet.

It's not to say that there are not fraudulent schools or practices in the trucking industry. There's likely a reason why 109 of the 1,426 schools the FMCSA investigated over five days earlier this year voluntarily removed themselves from the training provider lists. The other 448 schools provided notices were said to have failed to meet basic safety standards, hired unqualified teachers, improper vehicles, etc. And yeah, that would be problematic.