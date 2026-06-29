NHTSA's Plan For Autonomous Car Brakes Will Turn Us All Into Nervous Passengers
If autonomous driving is something you find unnerving, the latest proposal baking at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration may turn you off from the idea completely. Last week's update to the US's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards ends the requirement for manual braking components, aka a brake pedal, in vehicles equipped with automated driving systems (ADS).
It's all part of the US's reality star turned government official reality star, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffey's AV Framework he announced back in April of 2025. Duffey and his goons have been behind the scenes slowing chipping away at unnecessary componentry on automated vehicles that could make "enabling AV manufacturers to develop faster and spend less time on unnecessary process, while still advancing safety," said NHTSA's Chief Counsel Peter Simhauser in the original release.
The particular proposal shared by NHTSA would eliminate the brake pedal and emergency brake levers completely on vehicles meant only for automated driving. Sure, if a human is never meant to drive the vehicle, it would appear that there is no need for manual braking devices. But the problem is that NHTSA's proposal is pretty much betting on the software to appropriately take control and stop if something goes wrong. You, the passenger may not be able to do anything about it.
NHTSA's guide on how to stop a car without a way to stop it
The proposal states braking controls would be fully taken on by ADS, but an ADS-equipped vehicle should also be able to stop should it be directed by a passenger. NHTSA argues that putting in a manually operated driving control for the passenger "could pose as a safety risk through intentional or unintentional misuse by a vehicle passenger." It's understandable to want to avoid mishaps, but you could also argue maybe it's better to be safe than sorry when your life is in the hands of a machine?
There are no required alternatives or direction for a button or fail-safe switch that anyone inside or outside the vehicle can press to make this automated vehicle stop. When I reached out to NHTSA regarding the lack of instruction or guidance on an alternative, a representative reiterated a section in the proposal that states, "It is NHTSA's expectation that if these controls are removed, passengers will be provided with a means to direct an ADS-operated vehicle to come to a stop, though how a passenger would indicate they wanted the ADS-operated vehicle to stop would likely vary by manufacturer."
In other words, any emergency braking implements would not be standardized, and the agency's blind faith hopes a manufacturer will include something for you or emergency personnel to access. How you would be informed to where it is and how to operate it will hopefully be included somewhere in or around the vehicle, per the manufacturer.
But, what if manufacturers don't include a manual way to stop?
NHTSA will be establishing new testing procedures to ensure that ADS-operated vehicles are braking safely and to US regulations. Although what those new testing procedures are and what they will include is expected to be developed and improved upon in real time.
There are guidances in place to inform passengers on braking system issues (and allow you to continue your ride if there is said issue), but answers are lacking for situations beyond everyday driving in perfect driving environments. Reality dictates there's a whole lot more nuance on the road between people, car accidents, animals and unavoidable barriers to start. They all create problems that some ADS-equipped vehicles have not responded well to or at all in some cases. To fix it, that again comes back to the manufacturer.
And that may be the same approach expected for an unresponsive vehicle in an emergency situation. ADS-equipped vehicles continue to be a pain point for first responders, and while some companies have been willing to work out the kinks to make things easier and aid response times, they're far from perfect. NHTSA is truly giving ADS intelligence the benefit of the doubt rather than accepting where it's actually at. Sure, real-world driving data can help these systems better learn and adapt to situations, but every vehicle that doesn't respond or relies on things like a QR code to scan and learn about its system in an emergency is a problem.
Worst case scenario, if you have no means to stop the vehicle, you can enjoy the ride of your life.