NHTSA's Plan For Autonomous Car Brakes Will Turn Us All Into Nervous Passengers

If autonomous driving is something you find unnerving, the latest proposal baking at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration may turn you off from the idea completely. Last week's update to the US's Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards ends the requirement for manual braking components, aka a brake pedal, in vehicles equipped with automated driving systems (ADS).

It's all part of the US's reality star turned government official reality star, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffey's AV Framework he announced back in April of 2025. Duffey and his goons have been behind the scenes slowing chipping away at unnecessary componentry on automated vehicles that could make "enabling AV manufacturers to develop faster and spend less time on unnecessary process, while still advancing safety," said NHTSA's Chief Counsel Peter Simhauser in the original release.

The particular proposal shared by NHTSA would eliminate the brake pedal and emergency brake levers completely on vehicles meant only for automated driving. Sure, if a human is never meant to drive the vehicle, it would appear that there is no need for manual braking devices. But the problem is that NHTSA's proposal is pretty much betting on the software to appropriately take control and stop if something goes wrong. You, the passenger may not be able to do anything about it.