Ford Wants To Somehow Sell 100,000 Ford Fathom EVs In Its First Year

Ford is shooting for the stars with its yet-to-be-revealed Fathom electric pickup truck. The automaker has apparently set a sales goal so lofty that it's only really been met by Tesla in the U.S.: selling over 100,000 vehicles in its first year. That is a hell of a tall order, even for a vehicle that is supposed to start at $29,945 when it goes on sale next year. I mean, the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E have never sniffed even a fraction of that type of sales success.

If it were to actually meet those targets, the Fathom (a good name) would immediately become one of the best-selling EVs in the U.S. Outside of Tesla, no other automaker has sold over 100,000 units of a single model in the U.S. in a year. Of course, Tesla sold 357,000 Model Ys and 190,000 Model 3s, but that's besides the point. I mean, across three different brands, General Motors managed to only sell 170,000 EVs in 2025. From The Wall Street Journal:

Expectations are high. Ford's earlier EVs, including an electric version of its F-150 pickup, often sold well in their respective segments but never achieved the high volumes of its gas and hybrid cars. Behind the scenes, they racked up billions of dollars in losses. Ford halted production of the electric F-150 Lightning late last year. Ford says it has learned many lessons since then. Chief Executive Jim Farley has said those vehicles had more parts and costs than are necessary for EVs. The Fathom is designed with fewer components and will be assembled through a manufacturing process that has been overhauled to keep costs in check. He has called the truck Ford's new "Model T moment." The projected sales target for 2027 illustrates the big bet Ford is making on an all-electric vehicle in a country where EV enthusiasm has waned, following policy changes by the Trump administration and Congress. [...] Ford executives say the Fathom's $30,000 price range will help it succeed where other EVs—which often cost $50,000 or more—didn't. The automaker also says its new assembly line for the EV will lower costs and increase efficiency. [...] Andrew Frick, president of Ford's electric- and gas-vehicle divisions, said in a recent interview that the company believes it will attract gas-powered and hybrid-vehicle owners to the Fathom.

There isn't a ton known about the Fathom right now — which is sort of hard to fathom for a car that's this important and this close to launch. But it'll apparently have more passenger room than the Toyota RAV4, Apple Maps built into the vehicle's navigation system and Ford's excellent BlueCruise Level 2 hands-free driver assist system. It'll also have in-bed power outlets, a possible mid-gate and a NACS charging plug.

I don't know if 100,000 sales is in the cards, but the Fathom does seem to be pretty damn cool for under 30 grand.