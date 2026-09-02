Latest Camouflaged Ford Fathom Prototype Photos Don't Show Anything New, But You're Still Excited, Right?

Ford is really milking its teaser campaign for the Fathom, the upcoming mid-size electric truck we've been hearing about for a few years now that has been called "the next Model T moment." The automaker has talked about its Universal Electric Vehicle platform and $29,945 starting price, and we've finally been getting Ford-released "spy photos" of the truck to tide us over until its reveal sometime next year. The latest batch of prototype images were posted on social media by CEO Jim Farley, and they show the Fathom in the exact same amount of camouflage we've been seeing for the past few months.

The team was out in the desert doing hot weather testing on the new Ford Fathom and took a detour through Las Vegas to share the new name. Our new midsize electric truck. Coming 2027. — Jim Farley (@jimfarley.bsky.social) 2026-09-01T20:00:32.123Z

There's not really anything new to see here, but still, the images are our best look yet at these prototypes, and I can babble on about design for enough time to keep you occupied. Stickers on the doors say "preorder early 2027," which we already knew, and "camo off in 2027," which I would think would be obvious, but I guess people need to be told for sure. Ford is one of a few automakers that integrates QR codes into their camouflage patterns, and the ones on these Fathoms bring you to Ford's teaser website for the truck.