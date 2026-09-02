Latest Camouflaged Ford Fathom Prototype Photos Don't Show Anything New, But You're Still Excited, Right?
Ford is really milking its teaser campaign for the Fathom, the upcoming mid-size electric truck we've been hearing about for a few years now that has been called "the next Model T moment." The automaker has talked about its Universal Electric Vehicle platform and $29,945 starting price, and we've finally been getting Ford-released "spy photos" of the truck to tide us over until its reveal sometime next year. The latest batch of prototype images were posted on social media by CEO Jim Farley, and they show the Fathom in the exact same amount of camouflage we've been seeing for the past few months.
The team was out in the desert doing hot weather testing on the new Ford Fathom and took a detour through Las Vegas to share the new name. Our new midsize electric truck. Coming 2027.
— Jim Farley (@jimfarley.bsky.social) 2026-09-01T20:00:32.123Z
There's not really anything new to see here, but still, the images are our best look yet at these prototypes, and I can babble on about design for enough time to keep you occupied. Stickers on the doors say "preorder early 2027," which we already knew, and "camo off in 2027," which I would think would be obvious, but I guess people need to be told for sure. Ford is one of a few automakers that integrates QR codes into their camouflage patterns, and the ones on these Fathoms bring you to Ford's teaser website for the truck.
It's looking good so far
It's hard to tell anything about the design of the Fathom's headlights, but at least we know they'll be low-down like a car, not all up in your rear-view mirror like a typical pickup. An open flap in the black camo panel covering the nose seems to be exposing some tape-on sensors, probably for the hands-free BlueCruise hardware that will come on every Fathom. We can also see a pair of active grille shutters open in the lower bumper.
Ford has described the Fathom as having a new silhouette for a pickup truck, but unless the nose is actually dramatically sloped down for a cab-forward look, I don't think that's really gonna be true. But compared to a Maverick it does have a lower greenhouse with raked A-pillars, and the overall stance is great. It's hard to tell for sure, and I don't think it will, but doesn't it kind of look like the door glass is frameless? That would be cool. It seems like there will be four-spoke wheels, which I love, and I know a lot of you are happy about the chunky door handles.
We don't know when it will debut yet
If your brain is complete mush I say open up Kalshi and bet on the Fathom being unveiled in the second week of January at the Detroit Auto Show. That would qualify as "early 2027" for preorders opening, and it would surely be the star of the show — it's not like NAIAS has seen any big-deal debuts in recent years. But you might lose all your Kalshi bucks if you do that, because maybe Ford will reveal it in the first week of January at CES in Las Vegas, and these teasers of the Fathom in Vegas are a hint as to that. Or maybe Ford will reveal it in March at a standalone event. We really don't know.
Some other details that Ford mentions on its website are that the Fathom will have bidirectional charging capability, "a large touchscreen" with Apple Maps–powered navigation (along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and more passenger volume than a Toyota RAV4. As for the name, Ford says:
We named it Fathom because real depth comes from deeply understanding how you live. Inspired by the classic measure of open arms, Fathom welcomes you in with an expansive interior and technology that adapts on the fly. Designed so you don't have to settle, there's far more beneath the surface than meets the eye.
Love that.