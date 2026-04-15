Uber Goes All-In On Robotaxis

Nissan imports some cars to the U.S. market from Mexico, but it seems the company has suddenly woken up from a yearlong coma to find that doing so now costs money in tariffs. After weighing the financials, it seems Nissan has decided the most profitable route forward is to lobby against those tariffs. From Automotive News:

Nissan Motor Co. has studied moving production of its Sentra sedan and Kicks crossover from Mexico to the U.S. to avoid a 25 percent tariff, but the economics don't add up, senior executives said. "These two products are sourced from Mexico because of the affordability requirements of the segment," CEO Ivan Espinosa told Automotive News at a media event here. "At the moment, it's not feasible to move them to the U.S.," he said. "We need to continue working on the cost competitiveness." Nissan is aggressively cutting internal costs, optimizing its lineup and increasing U.S. content in its Mexico-built vehicles to improve affordability in the cutthroat sub-$30,000 segment. The Trump administration's 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico is "unfair," particularly compared with the 15 percent charged on vehicles from Europe and South Korea, Nissan Americas Chairman Christian Meunier said.

These tariffs aren't new, so it's not really clear why Nissan is only now putting up a fight. Maybe it took the company a while to run the numbers, or maybe everyone behind the scenes finally got a backlog of newspapers that had been going to the wrong address for a year. Either way, it's an interesting start to the Nissan Century of Greatness — but if it gets us a new XTerra, I can't complain about the methods.