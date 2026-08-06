I Love The Slate, But The Ford Fathom Just Killed It

I don't want to downplay the price difference between the Slate and the Fathom. Breaking both down into monthly payments, the Fathom costs an extra $66/month over a five-year term — as someone who makes $70,000 a year in New York City and has cut out all streaming services for budgetary reasons, I can confirm that's not nothing. But I'm also someone who has friends, and the ability to haul them around — to climbing trips with a bed full of ropes or pads, to the beach with sun shades in the back, to new apartments with their furniture in tow — is worth $66/month to me.

The Fathom really has the Slate beat here, and I say that despite truly loving the Slate's barebones offering. So long as the Fathom's bed turns out to be an actually usable size — something that is, admittedly, still not yet confirmed — I'd spend the extra money for the Ford any day of the week. It may not be as customizable as the Slate, it may not offer 3D files to let me print my own accessories, but I'm willing to give those up for the benefit of a back seat.