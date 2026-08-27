Uber's Rising Rideshare Fares Aren't Helping Its Drivers With Inflation Or Rising Insurance Costs

As spelled out on Uber's site, rideshare drivers are expected to not only have personal car insurance to cover the car they use for rides, but they're also required to carry commercial auto insurance. This policy is provided by Uber, and activated when drivers are working within the app and driving — their personal insurance covers the car when they're waiting for the next ride. Uber claims their policies are covered by different insurance companies across the nation, depending on the state you are in. But the money to pay for it all goes to another branch of Uber's company, Aleka Insurance.

Uber had formed its own captive insurance company by the name of Aleka Insurance, after buying a legacy commercial auto portfolio from James River Group Holdings in 2021. It also just so happens that Aleka's board members are all former Uber executives. This type of arrangement would allow Uber to provide its own commercial insurance for drivers, or handle the insurance claims and payouts for any issues the commercial insurance covers. The benefit of this is because Uber essentially handles its own insurance and it doesn't have to report its payouts or share its numbers like public insurance companies do.

That insurance is paid for through every ride a driver takes. But the rate also varies from ride to ride. Levi Spires, an Uber driver who also runs Upfront Tip, a blog about driving for rideshare companies, found in nearly identical trips, that rate varied considerably. Uber attributes the differences in pricing to distance, duration, location, time of day and weather, while also pointing out that "this amount is not specifically tied to per-trip insurance costs." The routes, time of day — everything could be the same and the fee still varied. Now, Spires works out of New York state, where commercial insurance rates are much pricier compared to other states. And that could account for some of the discrepancy. But why the variation on the same drives? Also what happens to the other portion, cited as "operational expenses" if that's what the Service Fees are for?