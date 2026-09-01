5 Performance Cars Slower Than The Ford Fathom's Targeted 4.5-Second 0-60

This year has already been one of the most exciting yet for affordable pickup truck shoppers. Slate Auto has opened U.S. order books for America's cheapest EV pickup truck, and Ford's similarly low-priced Fathom electric pickup is pencilled in to arrive in 2027, ahead of the 2028 model year.

With the midsize electric truck still months away, much is still under wraps in terms of its specifications and the features buyers will get. However, we do know that it will sit on Ford's own Universal Electric Vehicle platform and has a set 0-60 mph target of 4.5 seconds, which should make it a massive 3.5 seconds quicker than the 2027 Slate Pickup if realized.

But the small EV isn't the only one that's potentially at risk of getting left in the dust by the Blue Oval's new Fathom pickup. Doing 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds means that the Ford Fathom will also be brisker than many performance cars we once considered crazy fast, like the legendary E39 BMW M5, 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP, 997-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe, and 2013 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible. We've put them in order below, starting with the slowest.