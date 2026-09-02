New Polestar 4 SUV Is Really More Like A Wagon, But It's Also Not That Wagon-Like... Whatever, It Looks Good!

Back in May when I was in Spain for the Polestar 5 first drive, everyone I talked to from the Swedish automaker's design, product planning and PR teams was excited about the upcoming "SUV" version of the Polestar 4, which would be actually pretty wagon-like and really well suited for the U.S. market. The 4 had initially been revealed as a fastback coupe-crossover without a rear window, and that was a bit too radical for some, so Polestar was developing a new body style with more cargo space.

Now the Polestar 4 SUV has been revealed, just weeks after the brand announced it was pulling out of the U.S. entirely. Well, sh*t. Still, we have enough Canadians and Europeans who read this little blog, and any American car enthusiast worth their salt has an interest in things they don't get, so let's dig in. The SUV will be offered alongside the regular 4, which is now renamed as the Polestar 4 Coupe. Yes, the names are silly. But this new Polestar 4 SUV really does look great, I think, and captures the spirit of other practical Swedes we love so much.