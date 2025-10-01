2026 Polestar 3 Is Quicker, Smarter And Faster To Charge, And Existing Customers Get The New Computer Upgrade, At Least

The Polestar 3 is one of my favorite EVs on sale right now, and one of my favorite new car designs period, but if I were some who bought a 2025 model year (the first one), I'd be more than a little ticked off. That's because like its Volvo EX90 sibling, the 2026 Polestar 3 is getting major upgrades in the form of more power, faster charging, and a much more powerful computer, the last of which will at least be given to current Polestar 3 owners as a free upgrade.

CEO Michael Lohscheller says "the upgrades are so extensive, it's like an entirely new car." I'm not so sure about that, but its SPA2 platform moving from a 400-volt architecture to an 800-volt setup is a big deal, and these updates do sound very enticing. For now the 800-volt 2026 Polestar 3 is only launching in Europe, with a Polestar spokesperson telling us that U.S. availability will be announced at a later date, as the 2025 model year 3 is still on sale, and still being built in Ridgeville, California. With the $7,500 tax credit dead, Polestar might be waiting to see what ridiculous economic decision Trump makes next before revealing U.S.-spec details and figuring out how much it'll cost. I wouldn't be surprised if the company offers its own incentives like it did earlier this year.