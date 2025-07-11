These Are Your Favorite Swedish Cars

Favorite? Probably my first: A 1985 Saab 900SE Turbo, which was a tank; indestructible. Wait, no, my 2nd: A 1989 9000SE Turbo 4-door. No, it was more likely my 3rd Saab, a 1995 NG 900SE Turbo convertible. No, I'd be lying if I didn't think my current, and 4th, Saab was the fave: A 2006 anniversary edition 9-3 Aero convertible (#277/400).

Guess I'm something of a suecophile, at least when it comes to cars. Despite Volvo refusing us a manual 850R here in the states, mine was still a joy to drive. And the kids loved the rear-facing 3rd row seat. While Volvo next killed off the rear-facing seat (safety concerns?) for the V70R, they did figure out that combined with its all-wheel drive some of us here would actually choose a manual. But best of all, my current rebel blue (i.e., swedish racing green) V60 Polestar is surely my favorite. And that's despite the growl of my 2017's twin-charged 4 cyl being described somewhere in the motoring press as something more akin to the sound of an angry vacuum cleaner than an that of a car's engine. The Saab 9-5 Combi (pre-GM fully wresting control before killing it off) was also pretty nice until head gasket failure took it off the road.

I'm a Swedish car nut. Particularly Saabs (R.I.P.). I've owned 7 or 8 of Trollhatten's finest rolling iron. from an '85 non turbo 900 up through a 2006 9^3 Areo. My favorite has to be my 1994 Saab 9000 CSE that I had upgrded to better than 9000 Aero specs (minus the lovely Recaro seats). When finished it made 275 HP. The rearseat legroom was once equated to a living room and it hauled ass with a full load. with the rear seats flat it was able to haul almost anything I'd put in it. made it great for car camping trips with my twin boys and telescope(s). Highway road trips were a blast and I got 30+ MPG. Tied for Second is 2001 Saab Viggen and my 2007 Volvo S60R. The Volvo was blast to drive in Southern California's mountians and canyons, and though the rear seat was tight and it had the turning radius of an ocean liner it was fun and had the most comfortable seats I've ever sat in.

Venus Bilo, close second is a Volvo 365 GLT. Or maybe a Saab Sonett II, the rare two-stroke model. Now I remembered the JC Indigo, that's also a must. The Ginetta G34 is actually Swedish as well, all 21 (or 16) examples that were built there. No, wait I changed my mind, I want a Tjorven. Or could I just have my old 240 Classic Wagon (maroon, five-speed) back?

OK, really, I keep forgetting, have to change my answer again. In the order we had them: 1966 Saab 96 (mom and dad's) lasted 36,000 miles but we loved it (transmission died) 1968 Volvo 122 (Betty Boop, free car, automatic, no reverse) 1978 Saab 99 EMS non-turbo soccer ball wheels, $60 1967 122, Vo Vo (no L, free ish, came with my wife, how we met, eventually had to swap in Betty Boop's engine when original died) 1966 Volvo 122, had parts from both 122's above, some had been rattling around in the trunk for 20 years, after I gave them to my friend. He made me buy the car from him to make up for listening to the spare dual carbs roll around the back all that time. But I really wanted a Volvo 1800ES and a 240 Wagon. I can't choose, I love all Swedish cars.

Submitted by: Video360, Bill Katz, Saabster, Mr. Choppers, DieselOx

Give yourselves a round of applause!