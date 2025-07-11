These Are Your Favorite Swedish Cars
I've recently asked our lovely readers to tell me about their favorite French, Italian, and British cars, and earlier this week I turned our attention to the Swedes. After some deliberation I picked the Volvo 480 hatchback as my favorite Swedish car before posing the question to the Jalops, and once again you lot delivered. There are way fewer Swedish car companies than there are automakers from other countries, and thus fewer different models to choose from, but still we've got a lot of variety to pick from here.
Of course, many of you picked wagons, because the Swedes have probably made more iconic wagons than any other country has. But in this roundup we've also got sports cars, hatchbacks, SUVs and rally cars. And as usual, those of you who talked about cars you've owned or driven get extra points. Without further ado, keep reading to see the Jalopnik audience's favorite Swedish cars.
Volvo 240
Volvo 240 turbo. I want one of these so bad!
It's the Volvo 240, because how couldn't it be. RWD, manual available, turbo available, bulletproof, fun to drive, and affordable. you can rally them, drift them, drag them, or just daily them to eternity, they're timeless, and absolutely hold up. (I just finished a 1500km road trip in my '79)
I thought everyone's favorite was the Volvo 240 wagon.
Submitted by: Pabst302, 242_Flathood, Joe Stricker
If you don't love the Volvo 240 there's probably something wrong with you.
Saab 9-3
Saab 9-3 Viggen. I miss Saab. I miss legendary torque steer. I miss a quirky, boosted to death, manual transmission only Swedish car that were somewhat rare on these shores.
Created an account to answer this one.
1999-2002 Saab 9-3 for the sole reason that it was my first car. Was it effectively just a light refresh of the 900 NG? Yes, but I think the styling updates were huge improvements. It was comfortable, quick, and had awesome chassis and suspension tuning, even in non-Aero trim. The hatchback was insanely practical, especially in the 5-door. It was kind of the beginning of the end of Saab's uniqueness, but it still maintained several quirks like the center console ignition, night panel button, and the inability to remove the key from the ignition unless the stick was in reverse. You'd look around and discover little design features that showed an uncommon attention to detail, like how the exterior door handles fit into your hand and opened. I learned how to drive stick in mine. And since you have to mention safety when talking about Saabs, mine was totaled when I hit a deer going almost 60 mph. Most of the impact was on the passenger side and the crumple zones did their job so well that I barely felt the hit and no airbags deployed. The engine still ran and it drove onto the flatbed that towed it away. It probably could have been saved if it wasn't valued so low by insurance. It's been over 10 years since the wreck and I still miss it. I keep saying I'll get another one someday.
And if all that isn't enough, the Viggen trim has to count for something, right?
I have 1999 Saab 9-3 convertible and its been a fantastic car. At 185k miles, all its ever asked for is a new radiator, new front struts, and the occasional hydraulic fluid fill up for the top. The driving experience is a sort of magic trick... Its somehow simple and mechanical feeling, while being isolated and comfortable.
Sadly, mine has had a rough year. It was sideswiped while parked, and now the top isn't working. One of my friends is buying it, but I think its in its twilight years. :(
Submitted by: Xavier96, Frosteeman, Rapchat
Personally I'm partial to the early-00s 9-3 convertible in that limey green color.
Polestar 1
if money no object (especially for running cost and maintenance), it's definitely Volvo Polestar 1
it's only 1500 made in entire world if I'm not wrong. For sake of comparison, USA's most beloved iconic FnF Paul Walker Brian O'Connor "rare" Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 coupe is "only" 11.000 units. And of course it's definitely more if you add entire R34 coupe's cheaper trim such as GT-T, GT-Four and GT
That means Volvo Polestar 1 is not even half of Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 coupe's entire population
I already gushed about the Saab 900 Turbo SPG in the 80s car thread, so I'll change it up. How about the Polestar 1? I've only seen a few of those, but they are gorgeous.
Submitted by: Derry, dire wolf
One of the best modern car designs, and a very cool powertrain. I think these are underrated, and they're starting to get pretty cheap...
Volvo P1800 / 1800ES
Shout-out to the P1800ES 1972-1973; growing up my dad had two, one complete and the other for parts. Unfortunately both were sold before I got my driver's licence.
This. The P1800 was gorgeous. Just classic lines and proprtions. The two door estate or shooting break was also just as beautiful. I lust after these, but high prices keep me forever on the sidelines. My current daily is a 2015 XC70 T6, and it's the best daily driver I have ever had.
My grandfather had one of these. He saved over a long time and when the home became an empty nest, he bought one. He had it less than a year when he was at a stop sign and someone not paying attention slammed into the back of it at a fairly high speed. In the days before airbags and everyone wearing seat belts, the guy who slammed into him didn't survive. My grandfather was sitting on the curb waiting for the police and ambulance, a little rattled, looking over the remains of the car. The car gave its life to save his. That started a streak of him buying large GM coupes, especially Monte Carlos. I can still hear him complain about those damn Chevys!
I own a Gold 1973 P1800e. It's got Bosch D-Jetronic injection and overdrive on the 4 speed manual. Very cool coupe. Swedish Vette. Funny thing is we both migrated from Canada and ended up in Perth Australia. Still has the "Lifetime Undercoat Guarantee" from an Ottawa dealership. Still mostly intact. Also have a C30 and a poo brown XC60. Bragging, I know.
Volvo 1800ES, are you kidding me? One of the sweetest cars ever made anywhere.
Submitted by: KLRMN, J Wins, Xavier96, Déesse, DieselOx
I just adore these cars, especially the ES.
Saab Sonett
I have owned more Swedish rust than most anyone outside of Sweden. Volvo 144, 164, S80, SAAB 93, 95, 96, 99, 99 turbo EMS, 900, 9000, and the one still in my garage, 1973 Sonett III. They all are a pain to keep running as parts are hard to find. But my favorite is the Sonett. I used to enjoy taking it to local car shows and parking it next to the nicest Mustang in the show. It would draw all the attention away from the "just another nice Mustang" and get tons of "what the heck is this? A SAAB?" crowd of onlookers. The Mustang owners would always say they will never park near my Sonett again...
The SAAB Sonnett III, and for extra fun replace the V4 with a V6. Come to think of it a, V6 engined SAAB 95 would be an interesting sleeper
Sonnett 2. Hands down.
Submitted by: Ted Blumenstein, Slow Joe Crow, LBJsPNS
It's hard to choose a favorite Sonett as they're all so cool. I might have to go with the Sonett I, not just because only a handful were made.
Jösse Car Indigo 3000
Jösse Car Indigo 3000. Built with a Volvo engine, Volvo gearbox, Volvo rear suspension, Volvo steering column, and a fuel tank from...Saab.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
I love when you guys bring up a car I've never heard of, because that doesn't happen often. This thing looks great, like a TVR and Bristol had a baby.
Saab 900
Keeping it simple – Saab 900 Turbo convertible, because this is the only Saab i ever got a chance to drive.
mid 80s Saab 900 Turbo Convertible in black. In a perfect world, this would be the Batmobile. I have wanted one of these since I first saw one in high school. In a pinch the red one would also be acceptable.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I, Buckfiddious
A yellow 900 Turbo convertible would be in my dream garage for sure.
Volvo V70 R
1998 V70R. Mine was black on tan with tinted windows and roof spoiler. It was a stealth mobile that gobbled up the highway miles and lots of wannabee sports cars. All while hauling the family and belongings on numerous road trips.
2006-7 Volvo V70R in Barents Blue metallic
Submitted by: Speedie One, JaredOfLondon
I'm more partial to the later-gen V70 R, but both are awesome
Saab 93
As a old geezer I'll say a vintage Sabb 93 with 3-cyl 2-stroke engine rally car. These were built to last, when rolled in a rally, they'd upright this beast and keep on racing.
Submitted by: George Z
One of the most adorable cars of all time.
The Bertone Volvos
When I was younger, I was proud that I was a "car guy" and could spot rare and exotic cars. Trouble was, I lived in a working class town and the rarest car I ever saw was the 262 Coupe Bertone. The proportions are all wrong (unlike the iconic 780) and it was slow and boring...but it was my favorite Swedish car at the time.
The Bertone 780 coupe is really a masterpiece. It's a car that you don't notice until you do, and then you never forget it. It is a disappointment that it was never offered in any interesting colors. Near as I can tell, black, blue, beige, red, and silver.
For me it's either the 480 you led with, or the Volvo 780 Bertone. It has the design of a bigger, boxier BMW 3-series coupe AND it was actually sold in the states. Check out this custom one with box flares and tell me it wouldn't have been totally rad if Volvo built a limited number of performance-tuned 780s to compete with the Euro sport coupes of the day.
Loved the 780 Bertone. The Italian design houses really put an elegant and timeless spin on anything they touched.
Submitted by: PostOMatic2000, Steve65, HakosukaDreaming, Former Autoblog
I love both of these, but especially the 780. A stunning design.
Koenigsegg Gemera
All the great answers have been given so I'll throw in the Koenigsegg Gemera. Their first attempt at four-seat GT, they went all-in on the absurdity and made a plug-in hybrid powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-three engine and four electric motors: two at the back wheels and one at the crankshaft. The combined output is a genuine WTF at 1,677 horsepower and 2,581 pound-feet of torque. It retains the ridiculous dihedral doors but longer, real grown-up sized seating for four, and best of all eight (8!) cupholders.
Bonus fact, the founder Christian von Koenigsegg made a genuine effort to keep Saab from going extinct by trying to purchase the detritus scattered about from GM's ownership. You have to respect that.
Submitted by: LarriveeC05
It's too bad Koenigsegg ditched the three-cylinder powertrain in favor of a hybrid V8, though the car is still absolutely spectacular.
Saab 99
1978 Saab 99 EMS with the soccer ball wheels. Almost cry when I think that I had one in 1990 that I got for $60 and sold 2 years later for $250.
Needed a water pump, which takes special tools to replace. Could not afford the extra labor at the fancy mechanic at the time.
99 will always be superior to any 900 for ever and ever.
Saab 99 Turbo 2 door sedan, painted a color and rolling on Incas. With a 900 motor swapped in so I never have to deal with that infernal water pump that is integral to the block. Over the years I have tried to come up with some sort of plausible guess as to what the hell Triumph was thinking when they did that. Never came up with an answer.
Submitted by: DieselOx, Steve65
Is this Saab's most iconic car? I feel like it might be.
Uno 001
The Uno 001. 1989 prototype only one made. As far as I can find out, Uno produced three cars made. The Uno 001 was renamed Catlin, then there was Catlin 2 in 2001, and Catlin 3 in 2006. 001 used Saab parts, and a Saab engine mounted midships.
Submitted by: BlueSoap
Another car I've never heard of that looks awesome! There's barely anything on YouTube or even the internet as a whole about these, but one of the prototypes did sell a few years ago.
Volvo 122
Volvo 122
Simple, reliable and quirky
Love them too. Have owned 3, and the second one was how I met my wife.
She was selling it, asking $800. I could only scrounge up $500, and she said no thanks.
Bet then she agreed to have coffee, and we've been together now 31 years.
Got to drive the car too! It was my daily driver for 5 years.
Submitted by: rex, DieselOx
Now that's a meet-cute!
Saab 9-7X
9-7X. Don't care about it being badge engineered, it was great looking and could be had with the V8 in Aero trim and I get to see one almost every day on my commute and want to go buy it from the owner.
I am also a big fan of the S60R with the golf ball shifter.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
One of the weirdest, worst dates of my life was with a guy who had a 9-7X Aero.
Everything
Favorite? Probably my first: A 1985 Saab 900SE Turbo, which was a tank; indestructible. Wait, no, my 2nd: A 1989 9000SE Turbo 4-door. No, it was more likely my 3rd Saab, a 1995 NG 900SE Turbo convertible. No, I'd be lying if I didn't think my current, and 4th, Saab was the fave: A 2006 anniversary edition 9-3 Aero convertible (#277/400).
Guess I'm something of a suecophile, at least when it comes to cars. Despite Volvo refusing us a manual 850R here in the states, mine was still a joy to drive. And the kids loved the rear-facing 3rd row seat. While Volvo next killed off the rear-facing seat (safety concerns?) for the V70R, they did figure out that combined with its all-wheel drive some of us here would actually choose a manual. But best of all, my current rebel blue (i.e., swedish racing green) V60 Polestar is surely my favorite. And that's despite the growl of my 2017's twin-charged 4 cyl being described somewhere in the motoring press as something more akin to the sound of an angry vacuum cleaner than an that of a car's engine. The Saab 9-5 Combi (pre-GM fully wresting control before killing it off) was also pretty nice until head gasket failure took it off the road.
I'm a Swedish car nut. Particularly Saabs (R.I.P.). I've owned 7 or 8 of Trollhatten's finest rolling iron. from an '85 non turbo 900 up through a 2006 9^3 Areo. My favorite has to be my 1994 Saab 9000 CSE that I had upgrded to better than 9000 Aero specs (minus the lovely Recaro seats). When finished it made 275 HP. The rearseat legroom was once equated to a living room and it hauled ass with a full load. with the rear seats flat it was able to haul almost anything I'd put in it. made it great for car camping trips with my twin boys and telescope(s). Highway road trips were a blast and I got 30+ MPG. Tied for Second is 2001 Saab Viggen and my 2007 Volvo S60R. The Volvo was blast to drive in Southern California's mountians and canyons, and though the rear seat was tight and it had the turning radius of an ocean liner it was fun and had the most comfortable seats I've ever sat in.
Venus Bilo, close second is a Volvo 365 GLT. Or maybe a Saab Sonett II, the rare two-stroke model. Now I remembered the JC Indigo, that's also a must. The Ginetta G34 is actually Swedish as well, all 21 (or 16) examples that were built there. No, wait I changed my mind, I want a Tjorven. Or could I just have my old 240 Classic Wagon (maroon, five-speed) back?
OK, really, I keep forgetting, have to change my answer again. In the order we had them:
1966 Saab 96 (mom and dad's) lasted 36,000 miles but we loved it (transmission died)
1968 Volvo 122 (Betty Boop, free car, automatic, no reverse)
1978 Saab 99 EMS non-turbo soccer ball wheels, $60
1967 122, Vo Vo (no L, free ish, came with my wife, how we met, eventually had to swap in Betty Boop's engine when original died)
1966 Volvo 122, had parts from both 122's above, some had been rattling around in the trunk for 20 years, after I gave them to my friend. He made me buy the car from him to make up for listening to the spare dual carbs roll around the back all that time.
But I really wanted a Volvo 1800ES and a 240 Wagon.
I can't choose, I love all Swedish cars.
Submitted by: Video360, Bill Katz, Saabster, Mr. Choppers, DieselOx
Give yourselves a round of applause!