U.S. Bans Polestar From Selling Cars As It Stretches The Definition Of 'Chinese EV'

The federal government's fear of Chinese EVs has pushed a manufacturer out of the American market. Polestar announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Commerce did not grant authorization for the automaker to continue selling vehicles in the United States. The Chinese-owned Swedish EV manufacturer will sell its existing stock of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 vehicles, with the ban taking effect for the 2027 model year. It should also be noted that the Polestar 3 is exclusively produced in Ridgeville, South Carolina, and the 4 is built in South Korea.

According to the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, Polestar has fallen foul of its Connected Vehicle Rule, which prohibits connected vehicles with hardware or software tied to China or Russia from being sold in or imported into the United States. The rule was enacted during the Biden administration's final days in January 2025. Polestar is based in Sweden but is majority-owned by the Chinese auto giant Geely. Volvo (also majority-owned by Geely) was in the exact same predicament, but received approval from the Trump administration last month to continue U.S. sales.