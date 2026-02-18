A Wagon-Y Polestar 4 Variant (With A Rear Window) Is Coming This Year, And Two Brand New Models Will Follow In The Next Two Years
Polestar only started deliveries of the 4 crossover a few months ago in the U.S., but the model has been on sale for a year and a half in Asia and Europe, and it's currently the brand's best seller. That's not exactly a surprise, given how Polestar's only other offerings are the aging 2 crossover (which isn't sold in the U.S. anymore) and the larger and more expensive 3 SUV. This summer the Polestar 5 will go on sale, but even Polestar probably isn't expecting it to be a huge seller — it's not like the market for high-end electric super sedans is that big.
Luckily the Swedish automaker is working on it's largest new model offensive yet, promising three new vehicles over the next three years, in addition to the 5 being brought to market. Sadly, the 911-fighting 6 sports car isn't on the list, but we already knew that had been delayed. That car wouldn't exactly be a growth or profit driver, anyway.
The three new models in the pipeline may not be as exciting as a near-1,000-horsepower sports car, but they're absolutely more important. First up will be a variant of the existing 4 that sure looks like a wagon. Next year we'll see the next-generation 2 sedan, which is sticking with that number, and in 2028 Polestar will launch the 7, a new compact SUV.
The 4
Let's start with the one we can see the most of, the unnamed 4 variant that is almost certainly a wagon version of the coupe-y SUV. Me calling it a wagon isn't just speculation, either. Polestar says it's "targeting a wider customer base by offering more versatility," and that the model will be revealed later this year with deliveries to start in the fourth quarter of 2026. Further confirming it, CEO Michael Lohscheller said:
With this car, Polestar will once again set new standards. Sweden is famous for its estate cars, and its SUVs are world-class. We are combining the space of an estate and the versatility of an SUV with the dynamic performance that is Polestar.
In the teaser image that shows the front end, the new 4 variant looks exactly the same as what you can currently buy, but it's clearly something new when viewed from the rear. Polestar's image cleverly uses a translucent garage door to cover up everything above the taillights, but we can see the car has a taller greenhouse, roof rails, and what sure looks like a rear window. The regular 4 doesn't have a rear window, instead relying on a high-definition rear-view mirror camera system (the same setup is used on the 5), but it would make sense that a more practical wagon would get glass back there.
It remains to be seen whether this new 4 will actually have a longer body or if all the difference will just be above the beltline. Everything from the taillights down does look exactly the same as a normal 4, so this could be a situation like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, where Polestar 4 buyers will choose between SUV or coupe body styles that have the same general dimensions. (Autocar reports this new car will just be called the 4, while the existing one will get renamed 4 Coupe.)
The 2 and the 7
Polestar says the next-generation 2 will be launched in early 2027, so we won't have to wait too long to see it. Where the current 2 was an amalgamation of sedan and crossover, with a bit of body cladding, raised ride height and a liftback rear end, this new one might be more of a traditional sedan. In the teaser it certainly looks low to the ground, more so than the 4, and the company just describes it as a "sedan." We can see Polestar's signature split headlights and a similar bumper design to the 4, but not much else otherwise. In the release, Lohscheller said:
Polestar 2 is the foundation of our brand, with over 190,000 cars sold and an enthusiastic community of customers. Bringing the next generation of this iconic car in record speed, by the start of next year, is very exciting. The car that we became known for will play a key role of our future success.
Then there's the 7, which we first learned about last summer. It's planned for launch in 2028 and will be built at Volvo's new plant in Slovakia. Again, the teaser really just shows us the light signature and a taller SUV silhouette, but not much else. The 7 will be a compact SUV, which is the largest SUV segment in Europe with one-third of total EV volume in 2025. Lohscheller said "we are convinced that we can offer customers a progressive performance-driven car for a very attractive price point." It should be based on the new platform used by the Volvo EX60, and probably sized similarly, too.
Polestar had its best year yet in 2025 despite *waves hands* everything going on in the world, and it expects "low double-digit volume growth" and a 30% expansion of its retail network in 2026.