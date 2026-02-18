A Wagon-Y Polestar 4 Variant (With A Rear Window) Is Coming This Year, And Two Brand New Models Will Follow In The Next Two Years

Polestar only started deliveries of the 4 crossover a few months ago in the U.S., but the model has been on sale for a year and a half in Asia and Europe, and it's currently the brand's best seller. That's not exactly a surprise, given how Polestar's only other offerings are the aging 2 crossover (which isn't sold in the U.S. anymore) and the larger and more expensive 3 SUV. This summer the Polestar 5 will go on sale, but even Polestar probably isn't expecting it to be a huge seller — it's not like the market for high-end electric super sedans is that big.

Luckily the Swedish automaker is working on it's largest new model offensive yet, promising three new vehicles over the next three years, in addition to the 5 being brought to market. Sadly, the 911-fighting 6 sports car isn't on the list, but we already knew that had been delayed. That car wouldn't exactly be a growth or profit driver, anyway.

The three new models in the pipeline may not be as exciting as a near-1,000-horsepower sports car, but they're absolutely more important. First up will be a variant of the existing 4 that sure looks like a wagon. Next year we'll see the next-generation 2 sedan, which is sticking with that number, and in 2028 Polestar will launch the 7, a new compact SUV.