When it was announced that Polestar would be forced to pack up shop and leave the U.S. market, it came as a shock to many, including Polestar itself. Two months after the Swedish-Chinese automaker was told to get out, it sent a letter to its nearly three-dozen dealerships saying it was caught off guard by the U.S. government's June 24 decision, and it doesn't understand why its sister company, Volvo, isn't being treated in the same manner.

In an August 18 letter to dealers seen by The Wall Street Journal, Polestar said it still doesn't have an explanation for why it must cease its U.S. sales, while Volvo is allowed to continue on even though it sells some vehicles that are nearly identical. The letter also alleged that the U.S. Department of Commerce signaled that the automaker would be allowed to stay in the country. I guess Trump and his boys changed their minds.

In the letter, Peter Wexler, Polestar's U.S. head of product, retail network and government affairs, said, "We are currently focusing on getting the attention of [the Commerce Department] to obtain the requested information and to understand the underlying basis for the denial."

Polestar's ban is part of a wider crackdown on Chinese vehicle tech aimed at preventing China from spying on Americans with connected-vehicle technology, something we've reported on in the past, typed up on our Chinese-made laptops that you've undoubtedly read on your Chinese-made phones. The ban has been implemented by the Trump administration, but it would be unfair to neglect the fact that the Biden administration kicked this whole thing off.