8 Things You Can Find In The Auto Parts Section Of Home Depot

It turns out that in addition to Home Depot being someplace that'll let you park your RV overnight in a pinch, it can also help you out with a surprisingly robust selection of automotive products. Sure, tucked away in the electrical aisle it offers a 42-piece set of fuses that might include exactly what you need to get your headlights shining again, but Home Depot also has a proper automotive section containing everything from car batteries to jumper cables. So whether you're a responsible homeowner who wants to shop for deck screws and oil filters at the same place or a degenerate master of deferred maintenance unable to limp the rest of the way to AutoZone for a tire plug kit, the HD brand that isn't a motorcycle company is there for you.

For the record, though, this article isn't a particular endorsement of one hardware chain. Both Home Depot and Lowe's are scanning your license plate, and both Home Depot and Lowe's will sell you stuff for your car. We just decided that, for today's purposes, we'll focus on the big orange Halloween decoration store that also sells hammers. So let's head past the lawn equipment out front, hang a right by the energy drink cooler, and check out the auto parts section of Home Depot.