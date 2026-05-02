Why Reusing Your Oil Filter Can Be A Roll Of The Dice
There are, admittedly, some old car parts that you can reuse. Half-decent tires, for instance, can be used in a pinch or in an emergency. However, some parts are meant to be replaced outright, like the oil and oil filter. We can't think of a reason why someone would reuse old, dirty, and degraded oil. It's common practice to perform an oil change every 5,000 to 10,000 miles, and doing so is one of the most cost-effective ways to avoid major repairs and keep your engine running for as long as possible.
We can nerd out all day about semi-synthetic or full synthetic oil and the benefits they provide or the differences between high-mileage and extended mileage oil, but the oil filter deserves equal attention. Most oil filters are disposable and should only be used once. They have filtering media that can clog up when filled with dirt and contaminants, and a clogged filter is no fun, as the blockage interferes with the oil flow. Moreover, most filters have a bypass valve that opens when the filter is clogged to mitigate oil starvation. However, this means that the oil will circulate unfiltered inside your engine, potentially introducing dirt, gunk, soot, and metal particles into your engine's sensitive internals.
Insufficient or contaminated oil means more friction, and that can spell doom for your car's engine. We don't endorse reusing the oil filter of any vehicle or engine when changing the oil, and it's for the simple fact that a new oil filter, which costs just $7 to $40 for most cars, is way cheaper than a rebuild.
Synthetic oil filters, while still not reusable, can last longer between oil changes
You may be wondering if the same applies to synthetic oil filters. While a standard oil filter will typically have a 5,000-mile lifespan, synthetic oil filters can last twice as long, with some providing 10,000 miles between oil changes. Unlike the pleated paper media of standard oil filters, synthetics use more robust materials like glass, polyester, and artificial cellulose, all of which contribute to the filter's longevity and efficiency.
And when we say efficiency, we mean how well the filter captures contaminants that can lodge between shafts and bearings to generate more heat and friction, with some capable of trapping up to 99% of particles greater than or equal to 20 microns. The good news is that synthetic oil filters are compatible with any oil, which also means you don't need to upgrade to full synthetic to enjoy the benefits of a longer-lasting oil filter. However, pairing a higher-quality oil filter with synthetic oil is a perfect match that enables the latter to do its stuff inside the engine for longer.
The only downside is that synthetic oil filters are almost always double the price of standard oil filters, and you still need to replace them when changing the oil. For some car owners, the added cost is worth the extra miles between oil changes. For vehicles that pull, tow, climb steep gradients, or do a lot of off-roading, a synthetic oil filter may be worth it. But for daily drivers that stick to routine oil changes, a regular oil filter is fine, as long as you replace it at every oil change. When in doubt, the owner's manual will shed light on how often to change the oil and the filter.