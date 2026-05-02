Why Reusing Your Oil Filter Can Be A Roll Of The Dice

There are, admittedly, some old car parts that you can reuse. Half-decent tires, for instance, can be used in a pinch or in an emergency. However, some parts are meant to be replaced outright, like the oil and oil filter. We can't think of a reason why someone would reuse old, dirty, and degraded oil. It's common practice to perform an oil change every 5,000 to 10,000 miles, and doing so is one of the most cost-effective ways to avoid major repairs and keep your engine running for as long as possible.

We can nerd out all day about semi-synthetic or full synthetic oil and the benefits they provide or the differences between high-mileage and extended mileage oil, but the oil filter deserves equal attention. Most oil filters are disposable and should only be used once. They have filtering media that can clog up when filled with dirt and contaminants, and a clogged filter is no fun, as the blockage interferes with the oil flow. Moreover, most filters have a bypass valve that opens when the filter is clogged to mitigate oil starvation. However, this means that the oil will circulate unfiltered inside your engine, potentially introducing dirt, gunk, soot, and metal particles into your engine's sensitive internals.

Insufficient or contaminated oil means more friction, and that can spell doom for your car's engine. We don't endorse reusing the oil filter of any vehicle or engine when changing the oil, and it's for the simple fact that a new oil filter, which costs just $7 to $40 for most cars, is way cheaper than a rebuild.