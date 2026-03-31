Here's How To Decipher The Different Grades Of Motor Oil

You've always been good, we hope, about making sure the right grade of oil is put in your car, whether you do it yourself, or you have it changed by professionals. So, if your car requires 5W-30 oil, that's what it gets. If you're unsure, you can typically find the recommended grade in the owner's manual, on the sticker on your doorjamb, or on the oil cap. But what do those numbers in the grade mean?

Those numbers have to do with viscosity, or how thick your oil is and how thick it stays under pressure in extreme temperatures. Oil gets thicker in cold temperatures and thins out in extreme heat. That can be a problem, because oil that is too thick can keep an engine from starting or running. If oil is too thin, it won't form a protective film over the engine parts, which means you'll have metal rubbing against metal, a potentially catastrophic problem. Nevertheless, modern technology means thinner motor oils can mostly be used now.)

When you look at the bottle in the store, you'll see a code that usually combines two sets of two digits, separated by a dash. The numbers to the left of the "W" indicate low temperature viscosity. The numbers on this scale are 0W, 5W, 10W, 15W, 20W, and 25W, with 0W oil running thinner at colder temperatures than 5W, and so on. The numbers on the right, after the dash, refer to high temperature viscosity. The numbers on this scale are 8, 12, 16, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60. Oil that has a grade ending in 60 will run thicker at high temperatures than 50, and so on.