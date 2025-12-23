How Often Should You Replace Your Wiper Blades? (Many Drivers Push It Way Too Far)

We're conditioned to keep our cars maintained with regular oil changes, proper tire pressure, and routine fluid checks. But when was the last time you inspected the wiper blades? Probably not until streaks that wouldn't go away started appearing on the windshield, or until the rain and snow wasn't clearing away as it should. At best, residue on the front glass is a distraction. At worst, it can become a safety hazard if it impairs the driver's visibility.

The government may seem to track just about everything, but there's no available research on wiper blade replacement. One older study by Safelite AutoGlass shows that about ⅔ of car owners install new blades annually, while almost ¼ delay the task for 2 to 3 years. Manufacturers usually recommend swapping out wiper blades at least every 12 months, but few motorists drive only in ideal conditions.

Throw the blazing summer sun or heavy precipitation into the equation, and wiper blades may need to be replaced more frequently. The rubber that clears the windshield so effectively at first can quickly degrade. That means replacing blades yearly may not be enough. Let's break down why that is and what you can do to stretch out your wiper blades' longevity.