Yes, Jumper Cables Can Wear Out, Here's When They Should Be Replaced

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

By default, I inherited a set of jumper cables from a few of my dad's garage tools before he passed away, a hand-me-down of essential car guy necessities, including an alligator jack, a foot-driven air pump, and some wrenches. The jumper cables were of typical old-school quality, featuring more substantial two-gauge cables, robust insulation, and durable clamps. Those booster cables were already a decade old before they passed hands, having jump-started quite a few cars for strangers at parking lots who had no idea that their batteries were on their last legs.

However, I gave up tinkering and fixing cars for a while, and the tools began to gather dust. The jumper cables that I thought would last forever (owing to their heavy-duty construction) began deteriorating to the point of rendering them unsafe and unusable. Rust began to eat away at the exposed metal parts, and the insulation started to crack, peel, and disintegrate.

It led to exposing the thick wires underneath, with the faulty insulation allowing the cables to start fraying and become loose in all the wrong places. Meanwhile, the clamps were so thick with rust that there was almost no metal left, a stark reminder that even the most well-built products stand no chance at neglect. Jumper cables can last a long time with proper care, but they quickly degrade when left unattended in the presence of moisture, weather, and dust.