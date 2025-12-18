How Long Can You Drive On A Doughnut Spare?
Your tires are one of those essential vehicle components that you just expect to work. So when you get a flat some distance from home, the situation is critical, as you can't safely operate your car without proper tire pressure. Depending on the damage's severity, you might be able to tackle this problem yourself (here's everything you need to know about fixing a flat tire, using a patching kit and some common tools). Or you may have a compact doughnut spare in your trunk you can swap for the flat, letting you get home or to a tire shop.
Ideally, you get the tire fixed or replaced right away, only clocking a few miles on the doughnut, making it safe to stow away in your trunk for next time. In reality, a flat tire can happen at the most inopportune times, when finances are tight. It's not unheard of to go into the shop for one new tire, only to find out the tread on the others is worn enough to recommend a pair or even a complete set.
Fortunately, you have a little wiggle room in terms of that small doughnut — but not much. A doughnut is only meant to go up to speeds of around 50 mph and a distance of 50 miles, though you may be able to push it as much as 20 miles further in extreme cases. Why? Because in addition to looking ridiculous, these doughnuts are purely a temporary solution, as they aren't made for bad weather or higher speeds and can go flat or suffer a blowout if pushed.
A doughnut and a full spare are different, but both are becoming more rare in today's cars
Before a major change around three decades ago, many new vehicles offered a full-size spare tire, included in the price. Unlike a doughnut, which is very limited in its use, a full-size spare could permanently replace your damaged tire. So why did automakers ditch the full spare in favor of these awkward doughnuts?
It stems from the government's Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, requiring automakers to manufacture more efficient vehicles. These requirements set more and more ambitious fuel economy goals for new vehicles over the years, sending the auto industry looking for any way to bump up its numbers. Fuel economy is influenced greatly by weight reduction, and removing a full spare along with the tools can shed between 30 and 50 pounds. Some cars still offer a full spare tire, including the Jeep Wrangler (seen above), Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, and some pickups. Some Subarus still come with spare tires — but only select models.
Unfortunately, according to Consumer Reports, a doughnut or space-saving spare is provided in only 45% of today's vehicles, with another 9% having a full-sized spare. So depending on your model, in the event of a flat you could find yourself on the side of the road with just a tire patch kit that's also a temporary fix — or worse, absolutely nothing.