How Long Can You Drive On A Doughnut Spare?

Your tires are one of those essential vehicle components that you just expect to work. So when you get a flat some distance from home, the situation is critical, as you can't safely operate your car without proper tire pressure. Depending on the damage's severity, you might be able to tackle this problem yourself (here's everything you need to know about fixing a flat tire, using a patching kit and some common tools). Or you may have a compact doughnut spare in your trunk you can swap for the flat, letting you get home or to a tire shop.

Ideally, you get the tire fixed or replaced right away, only clocking a few miles on the doughnut, making it safe to stow away in your trunk for next time. In reality, a flat tire can happen at the most inopportune times, when finances are tight. It's not unheard of to go into the shop for one new tire, only to find out the tread on the others is worn enough to recommend a pair or even a complete set.

Fortunately, you have a little wiggle room in terms of that small doughnut — but not much. A doughnut is only meant to go up to speeds of around 50 mph and a distance of 50 miles, though you may be able to push it as much as 20 miles further in extreme cases. Why? Because in addition to looking ridiculous, these doughnuts are purely a temporary solution, as they aren't made for bad weather or higher speeds and can go flat or suffer a blowout if pushed.