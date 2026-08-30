10 Essential Tools Every Motorcycle Owner Should Have

There are plenty of maintenance tasks that can extend the life of your bike, but proper tire inflation is one that can extend the life of the rider. Even if you're just running errands, having correct pressure in your tires can make the difference between having the grip necessary to avoid an accident and ending up crashing your motorcycle. Too soft and you can separate the tire from the rim. Too hard and you can lose traction. And no, neither your steely squinting eyes nor your confidently squeezy thumb and index finger are sufficient for making sure you're in spec.

The good news is that a decent gauge is one of the cheapest tools on this list and also one of the easiest to use. When you're shopping, accuracy should matter more than anything else. Look for a gauge that actually publishes an accuracy specification rather than assuming every gauge is equally trustworthy. For example, some motorcycle-focused 0-to-60 psi gauges are rated to within roughly 0.6 to 0.9 psi, depending on the model.

Usability matters, too. Motorcycle valve stems can be awkward to reach, so a flexible hose and an angled or swiveling chuck can make a gauge much easier to use around spokes, brake hardware, and other wheel furniture. Beyond that, choose whatever format you can read easily. Digital gauges can give readings in tenths of a psi and use a backlit display, while analog gauges are available with large, easy-to-read faces and no batteries to worry about. Either is fine. What you don't want is the mystery-bin special whose contribution to motorcycle safety is making up a number with impressive confidence.