Do Owners Find Expensive Torque Wrenches To Be More Accurate Than Bargain-Bin Ones?

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You've heard the saying, "You get what you pay for"? Well, it doesn't always apply to torque wrenches. Sometimes cheap torque wrenches can be just as accurate as expensive ones. This has been demonstrated by several YouTubers and bloggers who conducted their own tests. In fact, the winner in one test cost the YouTuber just $9.

This is usually reflected in these wrenches' product descriptions. Both cheap and expensive wrenches, with some exceptions, typically list their accuracy as within 2% to 6% and 20% to 100% of full scale. What do those numbers mean? Let's say your wrench is rated for 20 to 200 pound-feet of torque, but its accuracy is certified for within 4% of 20%-100% of full scale. That means it's most accurate at 40 to 200 lb-ft (20% of 200 lb-ft = 40 lb-ft), and will be less accurate at torque lower than 40 lb-ft. Torque accuracy, naturally, is important (so you have to know how to tell if your car parts are torqued to spec).

So why are some wrenches so expensive? Basically, you're paying for features. For instance, Milwaukee sells a torque wrench priced at $899. We don't know who would be possessed to pay that much for a torque wrench, unless they're working on the next NASA rocket. It's accurate to within 2%, but this wrench is motorized, is digital, and has Bluetooth. Yes, Bluetooth. We've never once been working on our car and thought to ourselves, "You know what would make this job easier? Bluetooth."