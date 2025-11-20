Why Do Spark Plugs Wear Out?

The rate at which a spark plug wears out will vary depending on the make and model of the vehicle, the type of engine, driving conditions, and spark plug type. Engines with copper spark plugs typically need a new set after 20,000 to 30,000 miles, whereas a comparable engine with iridium plugs won't need a new set until after 80,000 to well over 100,000 miles. The primary differences between copper and iridium spark plugs are price and longevity, which is why reading the owner's manual reveals the definitive answer to how often spark plugs need to be replaced.

Not only that, but spark plugs come in hot or cold variants. The optimal firing temperature is between 932°F and 1472°F, and anything outside of that range will affect performance, fuel economy, engine service life, and spark plug wear rates. Modern spark plugs use rare metals like iridium or platinum to improve durability, but they eventually wear out and need periodic replacement. Although spark plugs are designed to survive intense heat and pressure, they can fail sooner than expected from overheating or carbon buildup.

Yes, a spark plug can overheat with the engine if there's a leaky head gasket or a severe lack of coolant. It can also get scorching hot if the engine is working harder than usual — if the motor is too fouled up with carbon deposits, if the ignition timing is slightly over-advanced, if the air-fuel ratio is too lean, or if the engine is forced to run on low-octane gas. Meanwhile, late ignition timing, a rich air-fuel mixture, deteriorated ignition components, and worn piston rings can cause carbon fouling on the spark plugs and make them wear out sooner rather than later.