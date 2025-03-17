Maybe Your Next Car Will Be Shipped Flat Pack Ikea-Style

The Luvly O is built around a series of aluminum extrusions with composite panels to bridge the gap and make a body. The company had been working on a small monocoque design, but quickly found that while the design was strong it was also ridiculously expensive to produce and ship.

"Doing that means the panels are super-cheap and we can ship them in pieces," Luvly head Håkan Lutz told Autocar. "It also means we can tailor the panels for different vehicles." The glues that connect the parts set in around three minutes, and Lutz estimates that production by robots could be done in around a minute.

Stellantis already sells a series of massively successful quadricycles of its own, the platform-shared siblings Citroën Ami, Fiat Topolino and Opel Rocks-e. It's possible that the next-generation of Stellantis small Euro EV could make use of Luvly's modular flat-pack architecture. Perhaps this would bring the price down even below the already affordable 7,695 Euro Ami.

"The aim of this partnership is to show that we can deliver on our promises," Lutz told Zag Daily. "This is the first major commercial partnership with a player as pivotal as Stellantis," he added. "If we manage to prove the level of safety and the economics of our platform and Stellantis chooses to adopt it, that is a major thing—not only for us, but for the industry."