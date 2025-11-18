Portable Tire Inflators Can Save You In A Pinch: These Are The Features To Look Out For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Imagine this. You are on a road trip on a remote highway, like Nevada's Highway 50. It's a deserted highway, but you should be fine, as your SUV has a full tank of gas. However, your car's TPMS displays a low tire pressure warning. You stop and check the tire, and it seems to have a slow leak. To make matters worse, you're driving a new car that didn't include a spare tire.

While it helps to know everything about fixing a flat tire, without pressurized air or a spare tire, you are stuck in the middle of nowhere with no gas stations for hundreds of miles and patchy cell reception. That is why you need a portable tire inflator, and not just for trips like these, but for daily use as well. If you had a portable tire inflator, you could at least fill up your tire and nurse your car to the nearest gas station or somewhere with cell service.

A portable tire inflator can save you in situations like this. It is also useful to have one lying around for regular tire maintenance or for deflating and reinflating your off-road tires for the trails. But before you rush out and buy a portable tire inflator, let's check out the features you should look for when making a purchase.