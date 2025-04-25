Cool Tool: Tirox SnapJack Is A Compact Rear Stand For Every Bike

I have a confession to make: I'm not as fastidious about motorcycle chain maintenance as I should be. I know it's important, I know it's easy, but even on my old F800GS — a bike that had a center stand — I didn't do it as often as I should've. So you can imagine that, when I got my Suzuki GSX-8R, chain maintenance was not the top thing on my mind. In fact, it was far enough down the priority list that I didn't even stop to think about how I'd do it without room in my apartment to store a paddock stand. Luckily, a niche little product came to my rescue: The Tirox SnapJack V2.

This is not, to be clear, a sponsored post. I didn't even get this tool from Tirox, but from a Facebook Marketplace seller. I don't even know what the post-tariff buying process for these is like, given that Tirox is a Canadian company and all U.S. resellers seem to be out of stock of the SnapJack. But if you can figure out how to get your hands on one of these little things, it may just become the most useful took in your travel kit.