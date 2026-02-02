How To Find A Parasitic Drain Before It Kills Your Car Battery

If you've driven cars long enough, you can relate to our readers' stories about cars with dead batteries. Since few people get into the driver's seat without intending to drive, turning the ignition key only to hear a click, or nothing at all, is disturbing.

While there are a number of reasons why your vehicle battery can die, parasitic drain is one of the most frustrating to diagnose. Parasitic drains are typically low amperage draws within the car's electrical system that slowly deplete the battery over time while the engine is turned off, often overnight or sometimes over a few days.

The problem with parasitic battery drain is you don't usually know there is a problem until the car won't start. However, it is possible to check for any parasitic drain before it kills your car battery. To do so, shut off the car's ignition and switch off any lights or radios. Then, disconnect the negative cable from the battery and secure it so it cannot contact the battery terminal or other components. Allow about 30 minutes to pass to ensure the car's computer has shut down. Finally, take your multimeter, set it up to read at its highest amperage setting, and test for amp-draw between the negative battery terminal and the secured negative cable. Ideally, we'd like to see less than 50 milliamps, with lower readings even better.

If your amperage reading is more than that, your car battery is experiencing parasitic drain, and you'll need to find it before your battery dies. There are a couple of ways to find the drain, but one of the easiest methods involves checking individual fuses until you find the offending circuit.