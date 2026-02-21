When Did US Automakers Switch To Metric Bolts?

Replacing standard with metric wasn't a cottage industry movement. According to an article by the New York Times from December 1975, it was General Motors that first took the dive. "When General Motors decided to go metric in 1973, letters announcing the move were sent to its 47,000 suppliers," wrote Rita Reif during the era. "Six months later the manufacturer held a meeting for 600 of its suppliers of nuts and bolts to explain the thread system it had adopted. The mostly metric Chevette was the result."

The Chevy Chevette is an excellent example. Coded internally by GM as the T-car, this platform and badge sold in markets all over the world, known as the Vauxhall Chevette in Europe and the Opel K180 in Argentina. But it wasn't a direct import — GM brought the plans to the U.S., where they were reworked for the American consumer in just 18 months. One of the carryover features from its international DNA was offering two engines, a 1.4-liter and a 1.6-liter four-cylinder — while engine sizes are measured in liters these days, cubic inches were the reigning measurement at the time of the Chevelle, making it unique in more ways than one.

Above all else, switching to metric was a manufacturing industry move intended to save money. The Times went on to report, "What's more, metric opposition is crumbling now that early predictions of astronomical conversion costs have been revised. Reduced estimates have been reported both by industrial giants that are already predominantly metric..."

Today, most of the world uses metric fasteners. However, according to a handy quiz by Napa, Myanmar (written as Burma in the quiz) and Liberia are keeping it old school living the standard life.