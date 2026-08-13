Ford Is Shifting Lincoln Production Back To The U.S.

Happy Thursday! It's August 13, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Ford returning Lincoln Nautilus production to the States, and Mexico trying to get lower tariffs on cars it sends here. We'll also look at EV sales numbers worldwide, and Chrysler's desperation to sell you a Pacifica.

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