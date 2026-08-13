Ford Is Shifting Lincoln Production Back To The U.S.
Happy Thursday! It's August 13, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition, we're looking at Ford returning Lincoln Nautilus production to the States, and Mexico trying to get lower tariffs on cars it sends here. We'll also look at EV sales numbers worldwide, and Chrysler's desperation to sell you a Pacifica.
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1st Gear: Ford wants to send American Lincolns to China, rather than Chinese Lincolns here
Automakers looking to do business in the United States are forced to deal with our import tariffs, which the automakers — as profit-seeking companies — would rather not pay. Ford is dodging tariffs by moving production stateside, most notably of the currently Chinese-built Lincoln Nautilus. Pay no attention to the fact that Ford announced this in an interview with Howard Lutnick, this is pure and sober business-minded decision making that has nothing to do with pleasing the President. From Reuters:
Ford Motor plans to move production of some Lincoln models from China to the U.S. beginning in 2030, Ford's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday, saying the move was difficult but necessary to strengthen the U.S. auto manufacturing base.
Gasoline-powered cars and electric vehicles imported from China are subject to hefty duties. The U.S. tariff on the Lincoln Nautilus, the main vehicle Ford imports from China, is 52.5%, Ford confirmed.
"We made this decision as soon as the policy of the administration was set," Ford CEO Jim Farley said, referring to the tariffs. "We knew exactly what they wanted to do, and we knew exactly what it meant for Ford," Farley said in a joint interview with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
I've typed "Lincoln" so many times today that it no longer looks like a word. It's not even 10 AM here, and I'm wondering why it needs that second L.
2nd Gear: Mexico is trying new proposals to lower U.S. car tariffs
Speaking of tariffs, Mexico is currently negotiating a trade deal with the States after we tore up the last one. The nation is hoping for lower import tariffs on Mexican-built cars, which isn't great for Mexico's automaking industry. From the Wall Street Journal:
The Mexican government is pushing the U.S. to lower tariffs on North American automobiles as part of conversations over reworking the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is a counterproposal to the Trump administration after its push to require more American-made parts in vehicles.
The Trump administration currently charges a 25% tariff on non-U.S. content in vehicles from Canada and Mexico. The Mexican proposal, made in recent weeks, would expand the tariff-free content allowed in vehicles and lower the top-line tariff rate for North American cars.
Under the Mexican plan, the U.S. would only apply tariffs on the value of vehicle components produced outside North America, allowing parts from Mexico and Canada to qualify for duty-free treatment, according to people with knowledge of the negotiations.
There's something a little funny about the current North American trade negotiations, given that we did all this last time Trump was in office and he's already shredded that deal. Who's to say that won't happen again? Until this is all resolved, though, I'm stuck not washing my hair because my shampoo apparently shipped from Canada and has been stuck in a customs warehouse in Seattle for days. I wish I was kidding.
3rd Gear: EV sales are still on the rise worldwide, even if not in the States
The Chinese EV market is approaching saturation, at a level that will only be replaced as older cars age out of the fleet, and the United States has all but given up on the idea of a climate that's still habitable five years from now. Europe, however, still likes having air to breathe, so the bloc is buying enough EVs to singlehandedly buoy global sales. From Reuters:
Global demand for electric vehicles rose for a fifth consecutive month in July, driven by robust growth in Europe while sales weakened in China and North America, data from consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence showed on Thursday.
Sales of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 9% from a year ago to 1.85 million units in July, bringing year-to-date volumes to 11.5 million vehicles.
The figures underscore the growing divergence between major EV markets, with European subsidies supporting demand, while the U.S. market has been affected by the removal of federal EV tax credits and Chinese automakers increasingly rely on exports for growth.
Europe's density likely plays a part here, alleviating range anxiety, but we in the U.S. also have a perverse love for thinking ourselves protagonists in a Mad Max future. We're just looking forward to proving it.
4th Gear: Chrysler really wants you to buy a Pacifica
Stellantis wants to be the minivan king, and it's making the Pacifica cheaper to try and grab the bottom of the market — at least in Canada. From Automotive News:
Stellantis Canada is betting that lower minivan prices will drive higher sales volumes, as the automaker looks to take advantage of resurgent demand for people movers and keep local production humming at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont.
Competition in the minivan segment has heated up over the past few years, while creeping price increases on the Chrysler Pacifica ate into the company's once-dominant market share, said Stellantis Canada CEO Trevor Longley
"Frankly, we walked away from some volume being in a more premium position," he told Automotive News Canada.
With the 2027 Pacifica, Chrysler is looking to reverse the trend with a new look and sticker prices thousands of dollars lower. The base Pacifica starts at $52,995 for 2027, including $2,295 delivery. That is down from $57,195, including delivery, in 2026. The top-end trim falls to $72,995 from $80,195.
My personal take is that Chrysler needs to lower the price because the new Pacifica looks dumb. I saw one in person for the first time the other day, and it was just not good.
Reverse: Mister Gorbachev
Mister Gorbachev, please, my wall. It's very sick.
The Fuel Up
This is one of the bigger one-day jumps we've seen recently. That's good, right?
On The Radio: Underscores - 'The Peace'
The first thing I said upon opening this video was "Ooh, aughts vibes." That was before I even noticed the 16:10 aspect ratio, which really makes this a period piece. It's 2007 again.