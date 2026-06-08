Get Ready For Even More Tariffs

Oh, you thought the tariffs were over after the Supreme Court struck them down? Ah, how naïve you are. The Trump administration announced further tariffs recently, though cars — which have retained their tariffs through an exemption to the Supreme Court ruling — are excluded from the new rules. Car parts, however, are less lucky. From Automotive News:

Vehicles and parts already subject to auto tariffs would be exempt from new duties on 60 U.S. trading partners, the Trump administration proposed June 2.

The administration said it plans to place tariffs of 10 percent or 12.5 percent on countries including Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union.

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But imports of automotive products not covered by the auto parts tariff, including many electronics, interior materials and sub-assemblies, would be subject to the proposed duties, said Marc Gilbert, global lead of Boston Consulting Group's Center for Geopolitics.

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The new tariffs are part of the Trump administration's plan to rebuild its global tariff structure after the U.S. Supreme Court in February struck down duties it implemented under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. Those included nation-level reciprocal tariffs that ranged from 10 percent to 50 percent, as well as duties Trump said he placed on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese products in response to fentanyl trafficking.

That ruling did not impact auto tariffs and metals duties, which remain in place and were exempt from the now-defunct tariffs.