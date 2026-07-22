The 'Road Rover' Is Real: New Range Rover GT Is A Badly Named Electric Crossover-Coupe-Sedan-Thing

Aside from the lower body and very rakish rear window, the GT doesn't look that different from other Range Rovers in terms of styling, especially when put against a Velar (pictured with below). Through the camouflage we can see thin LED headlights and taillights, a similar faux side vent element to other Range Rover models, wide side skirts and pop-out door handles. The vertical intakes at the corners of the front bumper and active grille shutters low down in the bumper give it a similar face to the Evoque, but we can't see what sort of grille treatment the car will get. I really do think the GT's stance and greenhouse look fantastic, and it's a lot less awkward than other lifted sedans like the Volvo S60 Cross Country and Subaru Outback sedan.

Land Rover/Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Land Rover says the GT will be built on its new EMA platform — not the same JEA platform that Jaguar is using for the Type 01 — and while it will initially launch as a pure EV, the automaker has "flexibility planned" to offer hybrid powertrains in the future. Other than that, we've got no specs or any other technical information or details. The EMA platform will underpin other future Land Rover and Range Rover models, including the upcoming Defender Sport.

Land Rover

Even though it's positioned as a more roadgoing model compared to the luxury off-roaders we're used to, the brand's managing director Martin Limpert promises it'll live up to the Range Rover name: