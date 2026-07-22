The 'Road Rover' Is Real: New Range Rover GT Is A Badly Named Electric Crossover-Coupe-Sedan-Thing
For years now we've been hearing speculation and rumors that Land Rover would be introducing a road-focused Range Rover model that was colloquially called the "Road Rover," with magazines publishing renderings of low-slung, sedan-like crossovers. Land Rover itself even trademarked the Road Rover name. Despite those persistent reports, the automaker never indicated that it was actually working on such a vehicle, but Road Rover rumors kicked into high gear in early 2025 when mysterious prototypes started being spied with decidedly car-like rooflines and stances.
The consensus has been that this new car-like Range Rover would be the second-generation Velar, as the existing Velar already has quite the sleek roofline. But Land Rover has now officially announced the new model, and it'll actually wear an extremely boring and common name: Meet the new Range Rover GT, the fifth model in the Range Rover lineup. While that name might suck, at least the car looks pretty fascinating, and we shouldn't have to wait long for the full reveal. Land Rover says GT prototypes are undergoing final development testing, and more details will be announced later this year.
What does GT even mean?
Aside from the lower body and very rakish rear window, the GT doesn't look that different from other Range Rovers in terms of styling, especially when put against a Velar (pictured with below). Through the camouflage we can see thin LED headlights and taillights, a similar faux side vent element to other Range Rover models, wide side skirts and pop-out door handles. The vertical intakes at the corners of the front bumper and active grille shutters low down in the bumper give it a similar face to the Evoque, but we can't see what sort of grille treatment the car will get. I really do think the GT's stance and greenhouse look fantastic, and it's a lot less awkward than other lifted sedans like the Volvo S60 Cross Country and Subaru Outback sedan.
Land Rover says the GT will be built on its new EMA platform — not the same JEA platform that Jaguar is using for the Type 01 — and while it will initially launch as a pure EV, the automaker has "flexibility planned" to offer hybrid powertrains in the future. Other than that, we've got no specs or any other technical information or details. The EMA platform will underpin other future Land Rover and Range Rover models, including the upcoming Defender Sport.
Even though it's positioned as a more roadgoing model compared to the luxury off-roaders we're used to, the brand's managing director Martin Limpert promises it'll live up to the Range Rover name:
The Range Rover GT will redefine the grand‑touring segment with the ability to deliver beautiful and engaging GT poise, proportions and long‑distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match. We have spent the last few years working obsessively on the fundamentals of the GT formula, reinterpreted in a sophisticated, uniquely Range Rover way. The result is the most car‑like, yet unmistakably capable, Range Rover ever created, now possible on our electrified EMA architecture – complementing our existing powertrain portfolio to deliver a complete set of options for every customer need. Its blend of effortless EV performance, first‑class long‑haul refinement and all‑terrain capability is pure Range Rover; while its calming interior previews our vision of a modern grand tourer.
And where are the cupholders???
Though Land Rover is only showing the exterior of the GT with camouflage on, it's fully revealed the car's interior, which takes Range Rover's current minimalist aesthetic and cranks the interesting dial up a few notches. Similar to Hyundai's new system, there's a large rectangular touchscreen in the center of the dash, and a slim gauge display in front of the driver. The redesigned steering wheel still uses touch-capacitive controls, which hopefully will work better than the current ones, and behind it are blocky new stalks for the lights and wipers, and a column shifter.
The dashboard and center console design look cool, but I've got one big question: Where are the cupholders? Surely Land Rover knows that every single Range Rover owner is always driving around with lattes in hand. The slim bridge console apparently has wireless charging pads underneath that panel, so maybe the cupholders are mounted on the floor underneath? But it doesn't look like that to me. Odd. At least there's a nice mix of materials, like woven textiles that are used on the dashboard, seats, door panels and other components. I especially love the ribbed metal accents on the door cards.
Room for four
The most recent spy shots of the GT made it seem like it might not have a rear window, but don't worry, it does. It seems pretty big, at least as far as crossover coupe rear windows go, and the side windows seem to offer pretty good visibility too — again, for a car like this. The GT's panoramic roof stretches back really far, but there's a sizable bump in the center that looks a bit odd. At least there's no fifth seat in the rear, with the GT instead having a fixed console jutting out with a touchscreen at the front of it.
People were outraged about Range Rover's secondary logo redesign, but the double-R mark is only used sparingly throughout the car. It's found on the wheel center caps, the center console panels and in a subtle spot on the front seatbacks, but that'll probably be about it. The camouflage wrap does use it as a repeating pattern, and it would be cool to see an upholstery option or accent trim use that same pattern.
That wrap was inspired by Range Rover's Gaydon home, with the brand saying the design "uses local topographic contours as the basis for a flowing gold pattern that evokes the vehicle's grand touring character and sense of journey." Sure! We'll learn more about the Range Rover GT later this year. Hopefully by then you've gotten over the absolute shock horror of a Range Rover "sedan." And if you want an electric Range Rover but aren't into how weird the GT is, don't worry. Fully electric versions of the big Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport will be out soon, with almost no styling changes versus their gas-powered counterparts.