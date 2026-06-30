Trump Wants A New North American Trade Deal

Happy Tuesday! It's June 30, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at edits to the USMCA North American trade deal, as well as cost-cutting moves from BMW and Ferrari. We'll also look at Stellantis' planned Fiat 500 output, and automakers doing their best to get rid of touchscreens.