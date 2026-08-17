These Are The Best Chinese EVs, According To An American Who's Driven Dozens Of Them

InsideEVs' list of the six best Chinese EVs it's tested doesn't appear to be ranked or done in any particular order, nor is it exhaustive, but as the intro put it, "We're missing out on a lot. These six cars were my absolute favorites—ones that would be in my driveway, if that were possible. And I think they could resonate with other Americans too."

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz may have enough of a sales flop to almost immediately get canceled in the U.S., but if you like the idea of an electric minivan, China has the Zeekr Mix — one of Kevin's favorites — and apparently, it's better than the VW in every single way.

While they both share one-box van designs with sliding doors, that's where the similarities end. The Mix takes the modern van idea a step further, with three sliding doors (and one forward-hinged one), and a truly pillarless open-air design. Add in the seats that swivel around, the motorized center console with its optional table, and some impeccable finishes, and the Mix does its best impression of a rolling high-end living room. It really is an exquisite experience, and it feels like a rolling space meant for relaxing and entertaining in ways that I've never seen from any other car.

U.S. buyers probably won't flock to minivans in huge numbers just because there's an appealing electric one, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to have an option with a cabin that "bests what we've seen from full-on-luxury brands like Audi or BMW." With regulatory approval, it would be pretty easy for Zeekr to start selling cars here, since it shares a parent company with Volvo and could take advantage of the dealer network that already exists.