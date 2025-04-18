Watch Chinese EVs Show Off Just How Much Better They Are Than Our Inferior Western EVs

Whatever your criticisms of China's government are, they're probably valid. In light of what Republicans have done since they took power a couple months ago, it may be more of a "pot calling the kettle black" situation, but that doesn't mean your criticisms aren't fair. And yet, as much as Trump says he dislikes China, his tariff obsession isn't just isolating the United States. It's pushing other countries to work more closely with China and, most importantly for our interests here, buy more of their electric cars.

You've probably heard by now that Chinese EVs are better than the ones we have here in the U.S., and you may have seen a few photos, but it's hard to really understand how far China's auto industry has come without getting on a plane and going to see them in person. That's a long, expensive flight, even if you didn't have to worry about whether you'd be disappeared trying to re-enter the country, but don't worry. We've got you. Or at least our friends at InsideEVs do.

They recently put together a video from their most recent trips to China to drive some of its EVs, and when you look at the best China has to offer versus what we have here, it's clear we're behind, as is the rest of the Western world.