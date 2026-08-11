Trump Pulls A Ghosn, Sneaks Off Air Force One In Airport Catering Truck

Of course, if the Iranian assassination threat was real, the reporting is accurate, and Trump really did need to sneak onto a tiny catering truck in order to make it out of Turkey safely on a different plane, that does mean he left many White House staffers and members of the press corps to potentially die on a decoy plane. So that's not ideal. You'd also think Cheung would have been been more concerned with reminding WaPo how safe the old Air Force One still is, you know, since that's the plane Trump left people to die on.

Then again, Trump, his staff, and the journalists on the plane never would have been in that position if Republicans hadn't needlessly started a new forever war with Iran in the first place. And there's no getting around the fact that the U.S. has already lost the war. The Wall Street Journal reports that Gulf states have accepted that Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz "will become permanent, disrupting their oil and gas exports and global energy supplies indefinitely," an outcome that had previously been considered unthinkable. Iran will now be the Ticketmaster of oil in a strait it didn't control before Republicans got their dream war, and the "fee" of at least 5% that it plans to charge ships traversing the strait could generate hundreds of millions of dollars every day or more than $100 billion a year.

Alternative routes may cut into Iran's oil revenue, but that's still a whole lot of money to hand a violent, oppressive regime now run by younger, more hardline leaders. Gulf states now reportedly believe it's their only option. As Umer Karim, an Arab Gulf security researcher at the University of Birmingham, told the WSJ, "In this background the Arab Gulf states cannot really ensure complete safety and openness of the Strait of Hormuz and can no longer rely upon it for transport or trade. Thus there is no other option for now but to concede to a degree to Iranian demands."

That's probably bad news if you were hoping gas would get cheap again, but have you considered being an oil company instead of a person? The U.S. may have just recorded the hottest July on record, but don't worry, this war with Iran also made sure last quarter's oil and gas profits set new records, as well.