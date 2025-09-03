'The Cars Are Actually Better': Rivian CEO Says China's EV Prices Shouldn't Be Legacy Automakers' Biggest Concern

One reason Scaringe isn't worried about China's EV prices is that he doesn't see a future where the U.S. would allow a company such as BYD to sell a car for, say, half of what a comparable U.S.-made EV costs. "One of two things will happen: Either we'll put tariffs in place that make the cost equal, or we'll allow Chinese manufacturers to build in the United States," he said. "But in both cases, the cost will be essentially equal," he told Tim Levin and former Jalopnik EIC Patrick George.

The way Scaringe sees it, China can really only keep its EV costs low in China, where the government can give companies incentives to build factories, keep borrowing costs low and ensure cheap labor. But once those Chinese EV companies start building their cars in other countries, their price advantage will quickly evaporate. And if tariffs ever did disappear, U.S. companies would be able to take advantage of how much cheaper it is to build their own cars in China. As he put it, "There's no magic sauce happening in China that's allowing the cars to be built easier. You have a whole series of things that just lead to an overall lower cost base."

From Scaringe's perspective, improving technology is the only way these legacy OEMs will be able to compete, saying, "Who knows? In the fullness of time, I do think Chinese manufacturers may start building here. And then they'll win not on cost, because the cost will be the same, or very nearly the same. They'll win on tech."

Of course, he isn't the only automotive CEO worried about how good Chinese EVs have gotten. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said he was blown away by the Xiaomi SU7 he drove and cited China's manufacturing innovation as a motivating factor behind the automaker's new EV production system that will soon give us a $30,000 electric truck.