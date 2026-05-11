You Probably Don't Want The 2026 BYD Seagull Even If You Ignore The Chinese EV Stigma

So we've just learned that without tariffs, the BYD Seagull with its lidar-enhanced driver assistance software would probably undercut the price of a new Hyundai Venue by several thousand dollars, even if you allow for the possibility that regulatory requirements would increase the overall cost. Plus, the base model has enough range to serve as your daily driver and add ~50% to the battery if you charge off a wall outlet overnight. Oh, and let's not forget that even some luxury automakers such as Volvo/Polestar have had to drop their lidar offerings over issues with their supplier.

Obviously, the new Seagull would destroy the U.S. market if we ever allowed BYD to sell it here, right? Not necessarily. Even ignoring unknowns we can't account for such as tariffs, conditions limiting BYD's entry into the U.S., etc., the Seagull doesn't appear to offer the kind of quick-charging capability that would make road trips possible in the U.S. I wasn't able to find official figures, but it doesn't look like anyone's reported a charging speed higher than 40 kW yet, which is fine for daily driving but absolutely not quick-charge-capable. For comparison, my little Fiat's max charging speed is 85 kW and also about the minimum I'd consider acceptable in the U.S.

The refreshed Seagull also reportedly makes 74 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of torque, which is probably more than enough for city driving, but on American highways, good luck. Also, good luck convincing Americans to buy any vehicle with less than 100 hp unless it's an ancient work truck.