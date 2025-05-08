The BYD EV That Charges In Only 5 Minutes Is Actually Real, But There's Just One Problem

Despite the massive advances EVs have made over the last 10-to-15 years, the biggest complaint from people who reflexively hate anything that might be better for the environment (or supported by Democrats) has had nothing to do with daily or weekly driving. It's been that, despite the massive advantages of being able to charge at home, they'd never consider owning an EV until it's possible to charge one in about five minutes. You know, because they never have to eat or use the bathroom on a road trip. Still, while it's definitely overkill, the five-minute EV is finally a reality.

As you can see in the video embedded below, InsideEVs recently got a first-hand look at the latest ultra-fast-charging EV in action, and it really is impressive. BYD's new Megawatt chargers really can add about 250 miles of range in roughly five minutes, and all it takes is a 1,000-kW charger and an EV with a system designed to safely charge that quickly. Sure, there's the issue of none of the public chargers in the U.S. having that kind of power, but that's fixable.

The real problem is that the EV in question is the BYD Han L, which means it's Chinese, and those are a no-no here in the land of the free*

*some exceptions and limitations may apply