How Much Do You Think The First Ferrari Luce EV Will Sell For At Auction?

It also doesn't hurt that the ultra-wealthy love getting their hands on the first example of something almost as much as they hate being forced to pay workers or give them paid time off. They also love overpaying for something if the money goes to a rich-people charity. For example, when Chevrolet auctioned off the first C8 Corvette E-Ray, the $103,000-ish car sold for $1.1 million. Apply a similar multiplier to the first Luce, and we could be looking at a high bid of almost $7 million. Also keep in mind that at Car Week last year, Ferrari auctioned off a one-off Daytona SP3 for $26 million, which also went to the Ferrari Foundation.

It's a great year to be a billionaire, even if it's a bad time to be a normal person, but at the same time, it doesn't sound like Sotheby's expects Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 to sell for millions. It gave an initial estimate of at least $1.1 million, which may not be all that different than the price on the build sheet after you factor in options and custom work. Ultimately, though, the final sales price is up to the bidders, and there's no telling what kind of mood they'll be in that day. At least they're getting a unique spec — the Madreperla Semi-Gloss paint, matching wheels and brake calipers, and Perla Le Mans metallic leather with Grigio Corvar accents were developed just for this first Luce.

So what do you think? How much is the first-ever Ferrari Luce EV going to sell for at Car Week? Whether you're going higher or lower than RM Sotheby's $1.1 million starting point, place your bets down in the comments. Whoever gets the closest without going over wins, and there is no prize for first place. With absolutely zero reasoning behind it, I'm saying $3 million.