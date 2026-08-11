How Much Do You Think The First Ferrari Luce EV Will Sell For At Auction?
You aren't alone if you weren't thrilled when you laid eyes on the Ferrari Luce EV for the first time. As Ferrari's first electric vehicle, the Luce was bound to be controversial, but following the reveal, most reactions online ranged from confused-at-best to all-out hate. Still, Ferrari's moving ahead with production, and RM Sotheby's will be auctioning the first production Luce for charity during Monterey Car Week. It's a Ferrari auction at Car Week, so "charity" means the Ferrari Foundation will donate the proceeds to M-Tech Alfredo Ferrari, as well as undefined "ongoing educational projects in the U.S.A." The question is, how much will the first Ferrari Luce sell for at auction?
On the one hand, we're talking about an electric Ferrari with a $640,000 base price and a design that's neither truly a crossover nor a sedan. The internet hated the Luce's design enough that Emanuele Carando, Ferrari's global marketing director, went on the record to say that while they expected "a strong reaction, a very polarizing reaction," the Italian supercar manufacturer "didn't expect such a magnitude" of hate for the styling. If everyone hates the car, then that should keep the price down, right? The auction may be for charity, but the world is full of charities that don't require buying an electric Ferrari sedan-crossover. Some even help the needy.
Of course, if you've been keeping a close eye on Luce news, you know that despite the mountain of hate that Ferrari got for its first EV, it recently announced that it had hit its 2026 sales target for the Luce within weeks of the Luce's reveal. Ferrari's also said you don't necessarily have to buy a Luce if you want access to future gas-powered Ferraris. So maybe there's more demand for the Luce than us poors on the internet would want to believe.
First Corvette E-Ray money
It also doesn't hurt that the ultra-wealthy love getting their hands on the first example of something almost as much as they hate being forced to pay workers or give them paid time off. They also love overpaying for something if the money goes to a rich-people charity. For example, when Chevrolet auctioned off the first C8 Corvette E-Ray, the $103,000-ish car sold for $1.1 million. Apply a similar multiplier to the first Luce, and we could be looking at a high bid of almost $7 million. Also keep in mind that at Car Week last year, Ferrari auctioned off a one-off Daytona SP3 for $26 million, which also went to the Ferrari Foundation.
It's a great year to be a billionaire, even if it's a bad time to be a normal person, but at the same time, it doesn't sound like Sotheby's expects Ferrari Luce Chassis 0 to sell for millions. It gave an initial estimate of at least $1.1 million, which may not be all that different than the price on the build sheet after you factor in options and custom work. Ultimately, though, the final sales price is up to the bidders, and there's no telling what kind of mood they'll be in that day. At least they're getting a unique spec — the Madreperla Semi-Gloss paint, matching wheels and brake calipers, and Perla Le Mans metallic leather with Grigio Corvar accents were developed just for this first Luce.
So what do you think? How much is the first-ever Ferrari Luce EV going to sell for at Car Week? Whether you're going higher or lower than RM Sotheby's $1.1 million starting point, place your bets down in the comments. Whoever gets the closest without going over wins, and there is no prize for first place. With absolutely zero reasoning behind it, I'm saying $3 million.